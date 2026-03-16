Video: Robot "Arrested" In Macau For Frightening 70-Year-Old Woman

A humanoid robot was reportedly detained by police in Macau, China, after it allegedly frightened a 70-year-old woman. The incident happened in the evening when the woman was walking near the Lok Yeung Fa Yuen residential complex in Patane last Thursday, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP). The robot, a Unitree G1 model, suddenly stopped behind the woman as she checked her phone. When she noticed the machine, she panicked and yelled at it.

"You're making my heart race. You can do plenty, but you want to cause this mess? You're crazy," she said in Cantonese during the altercation with the robot. She was not physically harmed, but still she was taken to the hospital as a precaution and later discharged.

The video of the incident was widely shared on social media platforms, with many users joking that the robot had been "arrested". Others raised concerns about the safety and regulation of robots in public areas.

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Watch the video here:

The First Humanoid Robot Arrested by Police🤖👮‍♀️



One night in Macau, a citizen was taking a walk with his humanoid robot (Unitree G1).



A passing woman yelled at him (perhaps frightening her), essentially saying, "Why bother with this when there are so many other things to do?… pic.twitter.com/moCBhsDeRW — CyberRobo (@CyberRobooo) March 7, 2026

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The viral video shows two officers intervening and escorting the robot away. They also warned the robot's operator, a 50-year-old man, and told him to be more careful when using the robot in public spaces. The robot was also returned to him.

As per a local broadcaster, the robot was being tested by a local education centre. Towin Mak, a representative from the education centre, told local broadcaster Teledifusao de Macau (TDM) that the confrontation occurred when the robot was leaving the area. It had to stand behind the woman to wait for her to clear the way, Mak added.

The Unitree G1 robot is a commercial humanoid robot that stands about 4 feet tall and is designed for promotional and educational purposes. It features advanced obstacle avoidance systems and depth cameras.