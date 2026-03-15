'Cyber Widowhood' In China Sparks Debate Over Emotional Bonds With AI Partners

Young people in China are crying over the "loss" of their partners, who aren't even real. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), a wave of "cyber heartbreak" has hit the local social media, with users mourning their AI partners. The AI partners are dying because system upgrades are "cancelled", or server shutdowns wipe them out. This phenomenon is dubbed "cyber widowhood", and it has sparked widespread discussion on the implications of relying on AI for emotional connection.

As per the report, AI companion apps have gained immense popularity in China, offering users customised virtual partners with unique personalities and appearances. These apps cater to individuals seeking emotional support, companionship, and even romantic relationships.

Users have formed strong emotional bonds with their AI partners, and when these relationships are disrupted due to system updates, server shutdowns, or other technical issues, they experience genuine grief. Some have even written eulogies and shared memories of their AI companions on social media.

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What did the expert say?

"AI boyfriends and girlfriends are just the latest version. Before this, otome games had a huge influence, featuring many virtual male characters who provided strong emotional value to users," Jian Lili, founder and CEO of the psychology platform Simple Psychology, said during an interview with Sina News.

"Even ten years ago, there were services renting out virtual boyfriends and girlfriends. The demand has always been there; it has just been fulfilled through different forms and technologies."

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The trend has raised concerns about the blurring of lines between human and AI relationships, as well as the potential risks associated with emotional dependence on AI. Experts warn that AI companion apps may lead to loneliness and social isolation.

"This really resonates with me. Relationships in the real world often feel driven by various motives. What some people truly need is simply emotional companionship," one online viewer said as quoted.