Instagram Encrypted Chats Ending In May 2026: What Users Need To Know

Instagram is set to discontinue its end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) messaging feature, a move that could change how private conversations are handled on the platform.

The change, confirmed by parent company Meta, will take effect on 8 May 2026, after which encrypted chats on Instagram will no longer be supported.

End-to-end encryption is a security system that ensures only the sender and recipient can read messages, preventing even the platform provider from accessing them.

Encryption feature introduced in 2023

According to The Verge, Instagram introduced encrypted messaging in December 2023 as part of Meta's broader push to strengthen privacy across its apps.

However, the company has now decided to remove the feature from direct messages. A spokesperson said the change is partly due to low adoption among users, with relatively few people enabling encrypted chats.

What will change for users

Once the feature is removed, messages sent through Instagram will no longer be protected by end-to-end encryption, meaning Meta may technically be able to access message content for moderation or other purposes.

According to Instagram, Users who have encrypted conversations will receive notifications in the app and will be advised to download any messages or media they want to keep before the deadline.

Debate over privacy and safety

The decision has sparked debate among privacy experts. End-to-end encryption is widely regarded as one of the strongest ways to protect online communications from hackers or surveillance.

At the same time, some governments and child-safety groups argue that encrypted messaging can make it harder for authorities to detect illegal activities or harmful content online.

Meta already offers encrypted messaging by default on WhatsApp, and some experts believe the company may encourage users who want stronger privacy protections to communicate through that platform instead.

The move signals a shift in Meta's messaging strategy and has renewed concerns about how private conversations on major social media platforms are handled.