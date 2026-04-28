WhatsApp Support Ending Soon For These Older Android Phones: Is Your Device On The List?

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp is set to stop working on several older Android smartphones later this year, leaving millions of users at risk of losing access unless they upgrade their devices.

According to WhatsApp Help Center, WhatsApp will end support for Android phones running versions older than Android 6 from 8 September 2026. This means devices operating on Android 5.0 and 5.1 will no longer be able to use the app.

The move is part of the company's regular update cycle, which focuses on improving security, performance and compatibility with newer features. Older operating systems often lack the ability to support advanced updates and security protocols, making them unsuitable for continued support.

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While an exact list of affected models varies, the change is expected to impact a wide range of ageing smartphones launched before 2014. These may include older devices from brands such as Samsung, Sony, HTC, LG and Huawei that still run outdated Android software.

Users with affected phones are being advised to check their Android version in settings and update their software if possible. If the device does not support newer updates, switching to a more recent smartphone will be the only option to continue using WhatsApp.

Experts also recommend backing up chats and media in advance to avoid losing important data once support ends.

This is not the first time WhatsApp has phased out older devices. The company routinely discontinues support for ageing systems to ensure the app remains secure and efficient for its global user base.