Raw Eggs In Coffee Can Aid Weight Loss; 5 Other Unusual Food Combinations That Can Help!

Highlights Raw egg in coffee is gaining popularity as a pre-workout drink. There are certain foods that can promote weight loss. One should be mindful of what foods they are eating together.

For maintaining a healthy weight, not just what you eat is important, but you should also be mindful of when you eat your food and how you pair it. Believe it or not, there are certain food pairings that can promote weight loss and some others that can unknowingly add a few kilos to your body weight. One such odd food combination that is gaining traction as a weight loss duo is that of coffee and raw eggs! It might sound outright unappetizing, but drinking up raw eggs with your morning cuppa joe can speed up weight loss, a study has found.

If you needed further proof of the nutritional benefits of this misfit food combination, then you might want to listen to what Marc Bubbs, the director of nutrition for the Canadian Men's National Basketball Team, has said about it. Bubbs has reportedly vouched for the drink as an ideal pre-workout energy booster. Although gym-goers usually avoid the fat in the egg yolk, one yolk with a coffee is actually beneficial. Moreover, the warm coffee kills the harmful bacteria in raw eggs, which can otherwise lead to diseases.

But this is not the only unusual food combination that can help in weight loss. Given below are some more unusual food combinations that can help you in losing kilos faster:

1. Apple with peanut butter

Apple slices slathered with some peanut butter might just become your favorite weight loss snack. Peanut butter has monounsaturated fats that can help you slim down and polyunsaturated fats that can help control blood sugar levels. Add to that the fiber of an apple.

2. Cinnamon in coffee

Adding a pinch of cinnamon in your morning coffee can give your metabolism a much-needed kickstart.

3. Yogurt with dark chocolate

Pairing protein-rich yogurt with fat and anti-oxidant rich dark chocolate is an ingenious way of healthy snacking. The combo keeps your blood sugar levels in control, prevents you from being hungry more often and also provides the proteins for a good workout.

4. Eggs and bell pepper

Eggs can rev up the metabolism, while bell peppers have Vitamin C. Paired together the two can generate choline in the body that can help in weight loss.

5. Green tea with mint and lemon

Having your green tea with a dash of lime juice and a few crushed mint leaves can aid weight loss and keep you hydrated. Moreover, mint is a proven appetite suppressant and the compounds in lemon can help promote the feeling of fullness.

So now you know! If you're looking to lose weight faster, these food pairings can help you get results and also get you the most out of your food.



