Can Eating Oranges Daily Really Benefit A Fatty Liver? A New Study Says Yes

Fatty liver tends to impact 1 in 3 Indians who live in urban areas as the disease silently progresses without having any external symptoms. The detection only happens upon medical testing, as its symptoms are strongly linked to diabetes and obesity. So, when the health issues get worse, only then do most people seek medical testing to identify the cause and accidentally discover that they even have a fatty liver. While grade-1 fatty liver is reversible, the health issues that arise because of it can affect your daily functioning and cause hindrance in how healthy you feel.

While natural dietary interventions work best when combined with physical activity and annual medical check-ups to monitor liver function, a new study has revealed the positive health impacts of Navelina oranges. This particular variety of oranges, when eaten whole, specifically helps with reducing the harmful effects of a fatty liver.

What The New Study On Fatty Liver Found

There are previous studies on Navelina oranges and their positive effects for people who have a fatty liver. The new study focused on 60 participants aged 30-65 years with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease who were recruited from the nutrition clinic of the National Institute of Gastroenterology. The participant pool was divided into two sections, where one section ate 400 g of "Navelina" oranges daily for 4 weeks and the other did not.

Note: The oranges were eaten whole, not in their juice form, by a particular section of the participant group, as it keeps the fibre and antioxidants at the maximum level.

All participants in the study received dietary recommendations that included restriction of alcohol, caffeine, and polyphenol-rich foods so that the results could be accurately measured.

What Eating Oranges Changes Inside The Body

The Navelina oranges were found to improve the following health markers:

Reduced pro-inflammatory fat signals, which are responsible for reducing fat accumulation in the liver.

Improved fat-to-bad cholesterol associations, which impact how unhealthy fats get deposited in the body.

Indicates metabolic but not cosmetic benefits, as the liver is an organ that needs internal as well as external support to function properly.

Also Read: Doctor Explains How Supplements And High-Protein Diets Can Impact Liver Health

Why Oranges May Help The Liver

Oranges may help the liver, as they can help improve the overall internal functioning by providing the body with its dose of compounds and properties that can cause an issue due to fatty liver. Here is exactly which aspects of Navelina oranges can help improve fatty liver:

Rich in flavonoids and polyphenols, which reduce fat accumulation around healthy liver tissues.

Supports fat metabolism and reduces oxidative stress, which are two of the major causes that over time lead to a fatty liver.

The current evidence aligns with previous orange studies, such as a study published in the Heliyon journal, that fruits such as Navelina oranges contain bioactive phytoconstituents that reduce unhealthy fat deposition in the body.

What This Means For Indians

Navelina oranges are readily available in India, and they are affordable and should be eaten whole.

The right form to eat them should be whole, and timing should be in between meals as a sweet, healthy stimulant that can make you feel refreshed and provide you with the required nutrients.

The 38.6% of the estimated Indian population could benefit from making this simple dietary approach.

Can Diabetics Eat Oranges for Fatty Liver?

People who have diabetes can benefit from eating oranges for a fatty liver, but for the right quantity that can be safely consumed, they need to consult a nutritionist and a dietician. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra advises and encourages that oranges should be seasonal and regularly be a part of a healthy diet. They have high vitamin C, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties.

Diabetics should be careful of their fruit consumption, as everybody reacts differently to certain fruits. So, consult your primary care physician for the right dietary advice and how to safely make whole Navelina oranges a part of your diet.

Note: You need to also know the maximum amount of oranges that your body can tolerate, so don't eat too many in a single setting, as it can impact your blood sugar levels.

Also Read: What Is Liver Fibrosis: Can It Be Reversed With Early Intervention? Doctor Answers

What Oranges Cannot Do?

While Navelina oranges are proven to improve liver health markers, they have limitations:

They cannot reverse fatty liver alone, as complete reversal of grade-1 fatty liver is only possible through a holistic approach.

It cannot replace exercise or weight loss, as active efforts and dedication are required for actual visible results when it comes to reducing the health issues from a fatty liver.

It is not a substitute for medical treatment but a supplementary dietary intervention that can help the vast majority of people who have fatty liver.

Navelina oranges can support liver health, but fatty liver improves only with consistent lifestyle changes. So, if you find yourself dealing with a fatty liver, then you need to make sure that you seek medical advice and change your lifestyle, especially your diet and dietary habits, to improve the state of your liver health.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.