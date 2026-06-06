Your gut does much more than just digest food. It plays a key role in everything from immunity and metabolism to energy levels, mood, and overall well-being. Yet, many people overlook their gut health until they start experiencing issues such as bloating, indigestion, fatigue, irregular bowel movements, or frequent cravings.

What many people don't realise is that the way they eat can be just as important as what they eat. Small, mindful changes to everyday habits can go a long way in supporting digestion, improving nutrient absorption, and maintaining a healthy gut.

Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist with over 25 years of experience and training from AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford University, shared eight gut health facts that could change the way you eat in an Instagram post on June 5. His insights reveal how everyday food choices and eating habits can influence digestion, nutrient absorption, and overall health.

In the caption, he wrote, “Here are 8 gut facts that will change how you eat. Your gut doesn't always scream. Learn to listen.”

1. Irregular meal timing

The first gut health mistake Dr. Sethi highlighted was irregular meal timing. According to him, eating at different times every day can disrupt the body's internal clock and negatively affect digestion. He emphasised the importance of maintaining a consistent eating schedule to support a healthy gut.

"Your gut has its own circadian rhythm. Eat at consistent times daily." he noted.

2. Beans cause bloating, but only at first

Many people avoid beans because they can cause bloating and digestive discomfort. However, Dr. Sethi explained that this effect is usually temporary. Citing clinical trials, he said that bloating affected around 50% of people during the first week of eating beans regularly, but the number dropped to just 3-11% by the third week as the gut adjusted to the increased fibre intake.

"Your microbiome adapts, it gets better at fermenting the fiber," he said.

3. Eating while stressed shuts down digestion

According to Dr. Sethi, stress hormones redirect blood away from the gut, which can interfere with digestion. He advised being more mindful during meals and avoiding distractions like phones while eating. "Put the phone down. Your gut can't digest in fight-or-flight mode."

4. Late-Night meals can disrupt your gut's cleaning cycle

Dr. Sethi explained that the gut has a natural cleaning mechanism called the migrating motor complex (MMC), which works when the stomach is empty. Eating too close to bedtime can interrupt this process and affect digestion.

"The migrating motor complex only works when your gut is empty. Stop eating 2-3 hours before bed."

5. A 10-minute walk after meals improves blood sugar control

Dr. Sethi stressed that taking a short 10-minute walk after eating can significantly improve digestion and help regulate blood sugar levels. He noted that this simple habit can reduce post-meal blood sugar spikes by up to 22 percent, making it more effective than many over-the-counter digestion supplements. "Movement is medicine," he emphasised.

6. Your gut makes 95 per cent of your serotonin, not your brain

Dr. Sethi explained that most of the body's serotonin, a key chemical linked to mood and emotional well-being, is produced in the gut. This means that digestive issues like bloating, constipation, or gut inflammation can directly influence how you feel mentally.

"Fix your gut. Improve your mental health," he said.

7. Food order changes blood sugar by up to 73 per cent

He pointed out that the order in which you eat your food can dramatically impact blood sugar levels. Eating fiber and protein before carbohydrates in the same meal can significantly reduce glucose spikes, even when the food itself stays the same. He wrote, "Sequence matters."

8. Eating fast raises your risk of metabolic syndrome by 54 per cent

Dr. Sethi warned that eating too quickly is linked to a much higher risk of metabolic syndrome. Fast eaters tend to gain more weight, experience sharper blood sugar spikes, and have poorer digestion overall. Dr Sethi suggested, "Slow down. Chew 20X per bite."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.