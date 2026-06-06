Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday reviewed the progress of the 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna' and said the flagship health insurance scheme is proving to be a major relief for people across the state.

Mann said 3.79 lakh patients have already availed cashless treatment worth Rs 654 crore under the scheme, which was formally launched in January this year to provide free and cashless treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh to every family in the state without any income restriction.

Chairing the review meeting, Mann said the Punjab government is committed to ensuring quality and affordable healthcare for every family in the state.

"The scheme has witnessed an overwhelming response from the public and is emerging as a transformative step towards universal healthcare coverage in Punjab," he said.

Highlighting the reach of the programme, the chief minister said, "So far, 47.27 lakh health cards have been issued under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, covering 23.01 lakh families across Punjab.

Of these, 48.5 per cent are men and 51.5 per cent are women. Around 31 per cent of the cards have been issued in the urban areas, while 69 per cent have been issued in the rural areas." According to an official statement, Mann said the Punjab government is continuously improving the scheme to make it more accessible and user-friendly.

"Keeping in view the difficulties being faced by people in downloading their health cards, a WhatsApp-based facility and a website are being developed to assist the beneficiaries. Similarly, work on a new mobile app-based registration system is also underway and will be completed soon," Mann said.

Sharing details, Mann said, "So far, 3.79 lakh patients have availed free treatment worth Rs 654 crore under the scheme in both government and private hospitals." He also said that 835 hospitals have been empanelled under the scheme, including 223 government hospitals and 612 private facilities, ensuring that beneficiaries have access to quality healthcare across the state.

"The scheme has been launched to provide health cards to all 65 lakh families in Punjab. Every family is entitled to cashless treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh under it," he said.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)