Low-Dose Peanut Therapy Helps Most Allergic Preschoolers: Lancet Study

A landmark clinical trial has found that a slow, low-dose peanut immunotherapy protocol can safely desensitise most preschool children with peanut allergies, offering new hope to families dealing with one of the world's most common and potentially life-threatening food allergies. The study, conducted in Sweden and recently published in The Lancet Regional Health - Europe, found that 82.5% of children who underwent gradual low-dose peanut oral immunotherapy (OIT) achieved sustained tolerance to peanuts after treatment. Researchers described the findings as a major step toward safer allergy management in young children.

Peanut allergy affects millions of children worldwide and is one of the leading causes of severe allergic reactions and food-related anaphylaxis. Current management largely focuses on strict peanut avoidance and emergency treatment using epinephrine injections in case of accidental exposure. However, researchers have increasingly explored oral immunotherapy, a process in which allergic individuals consume carefully controlled doses of allergens over time to train the immune system to tolerate them.

Experts say the new study is especially significant because it used very low doses introduced slowly over an extended period, potentially reducing the risk of severe side effects often associated with immunotherapy.

What Did The Study Find?

The trial, known as the SMACHO study, involved 75 children aged between one and three years with confirmed peanut allergy. Researchers at the Karolinska Institutet randomly assigned participants either to peanut oral immunotherapy or peanut avoidance.

Children in the treatment group consumed very small daily amounts of peanut protein, with doses gradually increased over time under strict medical supervision. At the end of treatment, 82.5% of children who received immunotherapy could tolerate the equivalent of at least 3.5 peanuts even after stopping treatment for several weeks. Many children were able to tolerate substantially larger amounts without allergic reactions.

Researchers noted that the gradual "slow up-dosing" strategy appeared to improve safety and tolerability compared to more aggressive immunotherapy protocols. According to senior researcher Caroline Nilsson, all children who followed the protocol reached the target tolerance level without severe complications.

Why Peanut Allergy Is A Growing Concern

Peanut allergy is one of the most persistent childhood food allergies and often continues into adulthood. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), food allergies have increased significantly over recent decades, particularly among children.

Peanut allergy can trigger symptoms ranging from hives and vomiting to severe breathing difficulties and anaphylaxis, a potentially fatal allergic reaction requiring immediate emergency treatment. The psychological burden is also substantial. Families often face constant anxiety over accidental exposure in schools, restaurants and social settings. Researchers say early childhood may represent a critical "window of opportunity" during which the immune system is more adaptable and responsive to desensitisation therapy.

How Does Oral Immunotherapy Work?

Oral immunotherapy involves giving allergic individuals tiny amounts of the allergen daily while gradually increasing the dose over months or years. The goal is not necessarily to "cure" the allergy but to increase tolerance and reduce the risk of severe reactions from accidental exposure.

Previous trials funded by the National Institutes of Health found that peanut immunotherapy could induce remission in some young children. One major NIH-funded trial showed that peanut oral immunotherapy desensitised 71% of children aged one to three years, while around 21% achieved remission even after stopping therapy. Researchers believe starting treatment earlier may improve outcomes because the immune system is still developing during infancy and early childhood.

Was The Treatment Safe?

Safety has historically been one of the biggest concerns surrounding peanut immunotherapy because allergic reactions can occur during treatment itself. However, the new low-dose approach appeared relatively safe. Most side effects in the SMACHO trial were mild and occurred mainly during dose escalation phases. Severe reactions were uncommon, according to researchers.

Still, experts stress that peanut immunotherapy should only be performed under specialist medical supervision. The American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology warns that oral immunotherapy carries risks and should never be attempted at home without professional guidance.

Experts Say Lower Doses Could Change Treatment Strategies

Researchers increasingly believe that lower maintenance doses may offer safer long-term outcomes without compromising effectiveness. A recent study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice found that very low maintenance doses of peanut protein could still safely increase tolerance levels in allergic children.

Experts say the newer strategy may make oral immunotherapy more acceptable to families worried about side effects and treatment intensity. The findings also support a broader shift toward earlier allergy intervention. Over the past decade, studies have increasingly shown that introducing peanut-containing foods early in infancy can significantly reduce the risk of developing peanut allergy in the first place.

The new low-dose peanut immunotherapy trial adds to growing evidence that carefully supervised early intervention may safely help children overcome severe peanut allergies. While experts caution that oral immunotherapy is not yet a universal cure and still requires specialist oversight, the study suggests that slower and gentler treatment approaches could significantly improve both safety and long-term tolerance. Researchers say larger international studies are still needed, but the findings could help reshape future treatment strategies for childhood food allergies worldwide.

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