Venomous Asian Needle Ant Prompts Scare In US: What To Do When You Get An Ant Bite

A tiny insect known as the Asian needle ant is causing concern across the United States after spreading through more than 20 states, including Florida, Georgia, Texas, New York, Pennsylvania, and more. Native to China, Japan and Korea, the ant has been present in America for decades, but experts say its numbers are now increasing quickly. Unlike fire ants, these insects are difficult to notice because they do not build large mounds or move in visible trails. They often hide under logs, stones, leaves and garden materials close to homes.

Experts are especially worried because the sting of the Asian needle ant can trigger severe allergic reactions in some people. The sting is known to cause sharp pain, swelling, itching and breathing problems. In rare cases, it may even lead to anaphylaxis, which is a dangerous allergic reaction that needs immediate medical attention. Read on to know more about the Asian needle ant.

What Is The Asian Needle Ant?

The Asian needle ant is a small dark brown or black ant with lighter orange-brown legs and antennae tips. Worker ants are usually around 0.2 inches long. Even though they are small, their sting is extremely painful and can be dangerous for people who are allergic to insect venom. Experts say the insect first appeared in the US in the 1930s and has now spread widely through southeastern and northeastern regions.

These ants prefer moist and shaded places. They are commonly found under mulch, rotting wood, stones, flower pots and piles of leaves. Since they move quietly and usually travel alone, many people fail to notice them until they are stung. Their hidden behaviour makes them harder to control compared to other ant species.

Why Is Their Sting Dangerous

The sting of an Asian needle ant feels like a sharp needle piercing the skin. For most people, the symptoms may include redness, swelling, burning pain and itching around the bite area. However, some individuals can develop serious allergic reactions within minutes. These may include swelling of the throat, dizziness, nausea, breathing difficulty, rapid heartbeat and fainting.

Doctors warn that anaphylaxis can become life-threatening if treatment is delayed. People who already have allergies to bee or wasp stings may face a higher risk.

What To Do When You Get An Ant Bite

If you are bitten or stung by an ant, the first step is to stay calm and move away from the area to avoid additional stings. Wash the affected skin gently with soap and water to reduce the risk of infection. Applying a cold pack or ice wrapped in cloth for 10 to 15 minutes can help lower swelling and pain.

For mild reactions, over-the-counter antihistamine medicines or anti-itch creams may help reduce discomfort. Avoid scratching the skin because it can make the irritation worse or cause infection. Most minor bites improve within a few hours or days.

However, one might need medical help if symptoms become severe. Call emergency services immediately if the person experiences trouble breathing, chest tightness, swelling of the face or throat, dizziness or fainting. These may be signs of anaphylaxis.

How To Protect Yourself

Taking simple precautions to avoid contact with Asian needle ants can be helpful.

Wear gloves and closed shoes while gardening or handling firewood.

Keep yards clean by removing leaf piles, old logs and rotting wood where ants may hide.

Sealing cracks around homes can also stop them from entering indoor spaces.

If you notice unusual ants around your home, avoid touching them directly. Pest control professionals may help identify and remove infestations.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.