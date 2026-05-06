20 US States On Alert As Venomous Chinese Ant Silently Takes Over America

An invasive ant species originally from China is rapidly spreading across the United States, prompting health officials to urge the public to exercise caution, according to The New York Post. The Asian needle ant, a small dark brown to black insect measuring no more than a fifth of an inch, has now been detected in at least 20 states, including Florida, Georgia, Texas, New York, Pennsylvania, and as far north as Massachusetts and Wisconsin. Although the species was first identified in the US more than 90 years ago, its population has surged significantly in recent years.

Unlike many common ant species, the Asian needle ant does not build visible anthills. Instead, it nests in leaf litter, rotting logs, and wooded areas, making accidental contact more likely.

Its sting causes intense pain that can come and go over several hours, and in some cases people have reported pain spreading beyond the sting site. For people with allergies, the sting can trigger anaphylaxis, a severe and potentially life-threatening reaction. The ant's stinger is strong enough to pierce clothing.

"Imagine somebody inserting a needle directly into your flesh," said Benoit Guenard, an entomology professor at the University of Hong Kong who has studied needle ants in North Carolina, speaking to The New York Post. "It's a very sharp, acute pain, but it's quite local."

The US Department of Agriculture notes that the pain typically comes and goes over the course of several hours.

Experts stress that the Asian needle ant is not naturally aggressive and will sting only when it feels threatened. Unlike fire ants, it does not pose a widespread public health risk. However, people who work outdoors are advised to wear gloves and to move away cautiously if they encounter the insects.

The USDA has acknowledged that, like many invasive species, the Asian needle ant now appears to be a permanent presence in the United States.