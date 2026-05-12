Dave Coulier Reveals He Lost 20 kgs During Cancer Treatment: Understanding Post-Treatment Body Changes

Dave Coulier, best known for playing Joey Gladstone on the iconic TV show Full House, has shared an update about his health journey after battling two forms of cancer. The actor shared that he lost nearly 20 kilograms (45 pounds) during treatment. He explained that extensive radiation therapy for throat carcinoma left him unable to eat solid food for months. He also spoke about noticeable changes in his voice and appearance, which many fans had pointed out online. Despite the difficult journey, Coulier shared that recent PET scan results have shown positive signs, and he is currently in remission.

He said, "I haven't been able to eat solid food in months. So I've lost 45 pounds, that's what you're seeing. And it's affected my ability to speak, some of you have said that I speak differently. So you're right on with what you're seeing and what you're hearing."

Coulier's experience highlights how cancer treatment can lead to major physical and emotional changes. Treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation often affect healthy cells along with cancer cells, leading to side effects like rapid weight loss, fatigue, hair loss, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness. Here are some of the side effects of cancer treatment.

Side Effects Of Cancer Treatment

1. Fatigue And Weakness

One of the most common side effects of cancer treatment is tiredness and fatigue. This is different from normal tiredness because rest may not fully improve it. Treatments can lower energy levels by affecting healthy cells, reducing appetite, or causing stress on the body. Patients may feel weak, sleepy, or unable to do daily activities like walking, cooking, or working. Performing simple activities may feel exhausting.

2. Hair Loss

Hair loss is a common physical change, especially during chemotherapy. Treatment may damage hair roots, causing hair on the head, eyebrows, eyelashes, or body to fall out. Hair loss can happen slowly or very quickly depending on the medicine used. For many people, this change affects confidence and emotional well-being. But, the good news is that hair usually grows back after treatment ends, although the texture or colour may change for some time.

3. Nausea, Vomiting, And Appetite Changes

Many cancer treatments can affect the stomach and digestive system. Patients may feel nauseous, vomit frequently, or lose interest in food. Some people notice changes in taste, where food tastes bitter, metallic, or different than before. Because of this, patients may lose weight and become weaker. Doctors often give medicines to control nausea and improve appetite.

4. Skin And Nail Changes

Cancer treatment can cause changes in the skin and nails. Radiation therapy may make the skin red, dry, itchy, or sensitive, that's similar to a sunburn. Some chemotherapy medicines can darken the skin or make nails weak and brittle. The skin may also become more sensitive to sunlight. These changes are usually temporary but can sometimes last longer.

5. Pain And Numbness

Some treatments may cause pain in different parts of the body. Surgery can lead to soreness while healing, and chemotherapy may damage nerves, causing numbness or tingling in the hands and feet. This condition is called neuropathy. Patients may find it difficult to hold objects, walk properly, or feel temperature changes. Pain management through medicines, physiotherapy, and gentle exercises can help improve comfort and movement over time.

6. Weight Changes And Muscle Loss

Cancer treatment can cause both weight loss and weight gain. Some people lose weight because they cannot eat properly, while others gain weight due to reduced activity, medicines, or hormonal changes. Muscle loss is also common, especially during long treatments. This can make the body feel weaker and reduce physical strength. Balanced nutrition and mild physical activity, as advised by doctors, are important to maintain body strength and support recovery.

7. Changes In Immunity And Risk of Infection

Many cancer treatments weaken the immune system by reducing white blood cells that fight infection. This may cause patients to catch infections more easily. Even a small fever or cold can become serious. Patients are often advised to avoid crowded places, maintain good hygiene, and eat clean food. Doctors may regularly check blood counts to monitor the immune system and prevent complications.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.