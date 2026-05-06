Planning A Family? Here's How Much Prenatal Scans, Childbirth And Postnatal Care Will Cost You

Planning a family is one of life's most exciting milestones, but it also comes with important medical and financial considerations. From the first ultrasound to post-delivery recovery, maternity care today is far more comprehensive than before. However, this shift towards better diagnostics, safer deliveries, and structured postnatal care has also led to a steady rise in costs, making financial planning an essential part of the journey. Adding a medical perspective, Dr. Nupur Gupta, Director - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, explains the importance of these scans. "Prenatal scans are crucial for monitoring the baby's growth and detecting any abnormalities early. They also help assess the baby's position, organ development, and overall well-being at different stages of pregnancy," she says.

Prenatal Care: The First Financial Step

Dr. Gupta highlights that childbirth is not just a medical procedure but a carefully managed process. "Labour typically progresses in stages, and depending on the mother's health, delivery may be natural or require medical intervention such as an epidural or a C-section. Preparing a birth plan and discussing options with your doctor can help reduce anxiety," she says.

According to Manish Dodeja, Executive Director & Chief Business Officer, Care Health Insurance, maternity care in India is witnessing high double-digit medical inflation. What was once considered a predictable expense has now become a significant financial commitment, especially in urban settings where advanced medical facilities are widely used. He explains that families must start viewing maternity as a planned healthcare expense rather than an unexpected cost, as the total expenditure can easily run into lakhs. The journey begins long before delivery. Prenatal care includes doctor consultations, diagnostic tests, and multiple ultrasound scans that track the baby's development. "In urban centres, prenatal care typically ranges from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000," says Dodeja.

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Childbirth Costs: The Biggest Expense

Delivery is the most significant financial component of maternity care. Costs vary depending on the type of delivery, hospital infrastructure, and any complications that may arise.

Normal delivery: Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.75 lakh

Caesarean (C-section): Rs1.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh or more

"These figures can rise substantially if complications occur or if the newborn requires NICU care," notes Dodeja. "In some cases, bills can increase by several lakhs."

Postnatal Care: The Often Overlooked Cost

After delivery, the financial and medical journey continues. Postnatal care includes follow-up consultations, medications, and newborn vaccinations. "Postnatal expenses usually add another Rs 15,000 to Rs 40,000," says Dodeja. "When you combine all stages, a standard private maternity experience can range between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh," he adds.

Dr. Gupta stresses that this phase is critical but often underestimated, "Postnatal care is essential for both mother and baby. The mother needs time to recover physically and emotionally, while the baby requires regular monitoring for growth, feeding, and development. Support for breastfeeding and timely vaccinations are equally important."

Why Costs Are Increasing

Several factors are contributing to the rising cost of maternity care:

Advanced medical technology and diagnostics

Increased use of specialised healthcare professionals

Delayed parenthood leading to high-risk pregnancies

Lifestyle-related conditions requiring closer monitoring

These trends are making pregnancies more medically managed, which improves safety but also raises expenses.

Why Financial Planning Is Crucial

Since maternity is a foreseeable healthcare need, experts strongly recommend early financial preparation. "Standard health insurance plans often come with waiting periods for maternity benefits," explains Dodeja. Specialised maternity insurance plans can cover:

Prenatal expenses

Delivery costs

Postnatal care

Newborn coverage

Also read: Does Maternal Anaemia Affect Foetal Neurodevelopment? Doctor Answers

This ensures that families can focus on welcoming their baby without financial stress. Planning a family is not just an emotional decision, it is also a financial one. With maternity costs ranging between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh in private healthcare settings, being prepared can make a significant difference. As Dr. Nupur Gupta puts it, "Being informed and prepared allows parents to make confident decisions, ensuring a smoother and more positive journey into parenthood." In the end, the goal is simple: a healthy mother, a healthy baby, and peace of mind for the family.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.