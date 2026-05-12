What Is A Digital Detox And Will It Make You Healthier?

Are you surrounded by screens?

Today, we rely on technology to do everything from sending emails to ordering food. But being constantly connected can leave us physically and mentally exhausted.

That's why some people are doing “digital detoxes”, the practice of staying away from devices and social media for a set period of time.

The concept is gaining traction online, with supporters spruiking the health benefits of the “analogue lifestyle”. Some are even paying big bucks to go on “digital retreats”, with the aim of becoming healthier and happier.

But do digital detoxes actually work, or are they just another wellness trend?

What is a ‘digital detox'?

The term “digital detox” stems from detoxification, the process of safely getting a person off an addictive substance such as alcohol or drugs. This is usually done with support from a health-care professional.

So the idea of a digital detox is to step away from technology, to instead experience life with fewer distractions and foster relationships offline.

The trouble with tech

On average, young people in Australia look at screens for nine hours a day. Research suggests adults aren't much better, with Australians aged between 45 and 64 spending up to six hours each day on screens.

As a result, more people are experiencing information overload, the idea of being physically and emotionally overwhelmed by an immense amount of data. A related concept is social media fatigue, a consequence of being constantly connected through online platforms.

But there are signs people are resisting the pull of technology. Some younger people are swapping screens for hands-on hobbies such as knitting, and joining chess clubs and other offline social activities.

They are also driving trends such as “raw-dogging boredom”, the practice of sitting through long haul flights without headphones. And friction-maxxing, the idea you can become a better, more resilient person by doing tasks that involve some level of difficulty, is also gaining traction online.

So in a sense, digital detoxes are just the latest online trend.

Do ‘digital detoxes' work?

Current research suggests digital detoxes may have some benefits. But the evidence is far from conclusive.

One 2025 meta-analysis examined 20 randomised controlled trials, all looking at the effects of social media detoxes. It found taking a short break from social media had a small but positive effect on people's feelings of life satisfaction and self-esteem. Participants also reported feeling less anxious, depressed and lonely.

In another 2025 study, researchers blocked participants' smartphones so they could only receive calls and texts, over a two-week period. The results were striking. The researchers found this intervention had a greater positive effect on participants' mental health than antidepressants. Importantly, this was because participants spent less time on their phones, but also spent this time doing beneficial activities such as socialising in person, exercising and being in nature.

Not for everyone

Digital detoxes may impact people differently, due to various factors.

One is cultural context. Research suggests people using social media in collectivist cultures such as Turkey may experience more social pressure to respond quickly and maintain extensive networks, compared to those in more individualistic societies. So people in collectivist cultures may benefit more from taking a break from social media.

Another is gender. Research suggests women mainly use social media to maintain relationships, and that they compare their physical appearance to others. This means they may benefit more from a digital detox, compared to men. One 2020 study found women who took a one-week break from Instagram felt significantly more satisfied with their life than women who stayed on it. However, the researchers did not see the same effect in men.

All about the approach

Current research suggests doing a digital detox may improve your mental health. But the way you approach it matters.

You shouldn't just go cold turkey on technology. That's because you're less likely to sustain that change. One 2023 study found people who reduced their daily smartphone use by one hour experienced stronger and more lasting mental health benefits, compared to those who quit entirely.

Here are some tips to make your digital detox last:

identify any unhelpful habits, for example checking your phone too often or bringing it everywhere

make a plan to change those habits, for instance setting app time limits or only checking messages at certain times

set specific goals, such as taking a break from Instagram for one week

share your goals with family and friends, both so they can support you and understand why you may not reply to their messages

monitor your progress, for example by reflecting on whether you feel less anxious or are sleeping better.

It's hard to stay present and connected in our increasingly digital world. But doing a digital detox could help. Importantly, the aim is not to eliminate technology from your life, but to use it in a more conscious, deliberate way.

(Joanne Orlando, Researcher, Digital Wellbeing, Western Sydney University)

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.