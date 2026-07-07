Actor Kriti Sanon recently revealed that she froze her eggs a few years ago before filming Mimi, opening a deeply personal decision that has sparked fresh conversations around fertility preservation. During an interview, Kriti said, "Honestly, I froze my eggs. So there was a time when I was thinking about these questions, and I never wanted to be tied down to the fact that I need to get married now or I need to have kids now, and I am doing it because I have a timeline. Whether it's marriage or kids, you need to do it when you feel it inside. When you feel ready for it. It should not come out of a clock or some pressure, and I know not everyone can afford it. And I am fortunate that I could afford it. So, I did it," she added. Her candid admission has once again brought egg freezing into the spotlight, encouraging many women to learn more about the procedure and whether it could be the right choice or not.

Once considered an option mainly for women undergoing cancer treatment, egg freezing is now increasingly being chosen by women who wish to delay pregnancy for personal, professional, or medical reasons. Fertility specialists say growing awareness, improved technology, and better success rates have made the procedure more accessible than ever. However, while egg freezing can offer reproductive flexibility, it is important to understand what it involves, who may benefit the most, and how it affects a woman's health.

According to Dr. Rashmi Niphadkar, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Baner, Pune, egg freezing is a safe fertility preservation technique that allows women to keep the possibility of biological motherhood open for the future. "Egg freezing in the 30s can help yield viable results for women and offer more reproductive choices in the future. It is extremely safe and can be chosen by women planning a future pregnancy. However, every woman should understand both its benefits and its impact on the body before making a decision," she says.

Why More Women Are Choosing Egg Freezing

Experts say women today are becoming increasingly proactive about their reproductive health. Rather than waiting until fertility begins to decline, many are seeking consultations in their late 20s and early 30s to understand fertility preservation options. Dr. Niphadkar says women choose egg freezing for several reasons, including:

Pursuing higher education

Building a career

Waiting for the right life partner

Delaying parenthood by choice

Medical conditions such as cancer

Endometriosis or other fertility-related disorders

"Women are choosing to freeze their eggs not because they do not want children, but because they want to preserve the option of motherhood for the future," she explains.

Also read: Health Benefits And Risks Of Egg Freezing

Why Age Matters

One of the biggest factors influencing the success of egg freezing is age. For most women, fertility begins to decline gradually after the age of 30 and more rapidly after 35. Since younger eggs are generally healthier, specialists often recommend considering egg freezing during the late 20s or early 30s whenever appropriate. "Although eggs can be frozen at different ages, younger eggs have better quality and are more likely to survive both the freezing and thawing process. Freezing eggs earlier may improve the chances of a successful pregnancy later in life," says Dr. Niphadkar.

Your Overall Reproductive Health Is Equally Important

Age alone does not determine whether egg freezing is suitable. Before recommending the procedure, fertility specialists evaluate several aspects of reproductive health, including:

Ovarian reserve

Hormone levels

Menstrual history

Pelvic ultrasound findings

Medical conditions such as endometriosis, cancer, or PCOS

Family history of early menopause

These assessments help estimate how many healthy eggs may be retrieved and whether the procedure is likely to be beneficial.

Egg Freezing Isn't Only For Women Delaying Pregnancy

Contrary to popular belief, fertility preservation is not just for women who wish to postpone motherhood. Doctors also recommend egg freezing for women who are about to undergo treatments that may affect fertility, including chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or certain ovarian surgeries. Women diagnosed with premature ovarian insufficiency or severe endometriosis may also benefit from preserving their eggs earlier in life.

What Happens During The Procedure?

Egg freezing involves a carefully monitored medical process lasting around two to three weeks. First, hormonal injections are given to stimulate the ovaries so multiple eggs mature during a single cycle. Once the eggs are ready, they are retrieved through a short procedure performed under mild anaesthesia. The mature eggs are then frozen using advanced vitrification techniques and stored until the woman decides to use them.

Also read: Considering Freezing Your Eggs? Nutritionist Tells All You Need To Know

Does Egg Freezing Affect A Woman's Health?

According to Dr. Niphadkar, egg freezing is considered a safe procedure with very few serious risks. "Some women may experience temporary bloating, mild discomfort, or mood changes because of hormonal stimulation, but egg freezing itself does not cause major health problems or long-term side effects. Women should discuss all their concerns with their fertility specialist before undergoing the procedure." The success of future pregnancy depends on multiple factors, including:

Age at the time of egg freezing

Number of eggs preserved

Egg quality

Sperm quality during IVF

Overall reproductive health when pregnancy is attempted

It is important to remember that egg freezing increases future reproductive options but does not guarantee pregnancy.

Healthy Habits Still Matter

Even after egg freezing, maintaining good overall health remains essential for future fertility. Dr. Niphadkar recommends:

Eating a balanced, nutritious diet

Exercising for at least 45 minutes most days

Maintaining a healthy body weight

Avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol

Limiting processed and junk foods

Getting 7 to 8 hours of sleep every night

Managing stress through yoga, meditation, or breathing exercises

Attending regular medical follow-ups

Kriti Sanon's decision has helped bring an important conversation about fertility preservation into the mainstream. While egg freezing offers women greater reproductive flexibility, specialists emphasise that the decision should always be personalised and made after proper medical evaluation and counselling. "Every woman's fertility journey is unique. The decision to freeze eggs should be taken after consulting a fertility specialist who can assess individual health, explain the procedure, and help make an informed choice," says Dr. Rashmi Niphadkar. For many women, egg freezing has become a valuable option that allows them to plan parenthood on their own timeline while preserving future possibilities.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.