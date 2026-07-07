People have become increasingly reliant on digital devices, including phones, tablets, and laptops. One of the main reasons behind their increasing usage is their ability to provide easy access to calls, music, podcasts, and many other audio formats. But when the health safety of listening devices is concerned, the World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated that over 1 billion young people are at risk of damaging their ear health due to unsafe listening practices. Not only digital devices, but earbuds are also known to damage the eardrum if used incorrectly due to the shape of the human ear. This makes paying attention to how to listen to audio and how you clean your ears to keep your ear health intact.

Early hearing loss is a health issue that develops silently, and the symptoms of the issue can fester underneath the surface. The clear indication is that continuing to listen to audio formats at a volume that exceeds 85 decibels, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Hearing Disorders, can cause listening-induced hearing loss. Practising hearing safety is necessary for your ear health, as people are using phones, earphones, headphones, and other listening devices much more frequently. This makes understanding the volume and safe usage practices for headphones, earbuds, and bone-conduction devices.

Earbuds vs Headphones vs Bone-Conduction Devices: What's the Difference?

When it comes to using earbuds for ear cleaning to remove the build-up of earwax in the canals of the ear, the pressure and the technique matter. If you are someone who uses immense pressure, as the earwax amount is a lot, then you may need to rethink the practice. The shape of the earbud can damage the eardrum if the pressure is too much.

Over-Ear Headphones

Over-ear headphones cover the ears and make the sound conduction much more isolated. This protects the ear, as you don't need to increase the volume to hear the audio clearly.

When the need for higher volume is reduced, then safe decibel exposure happens without any chance of excess volume.

Bone-Conduction Devices

Bone-conduction devices are special kinds of audio conduction devices that are designed to conduct sound through your cheekbones. Due to this pathway, the ear canals are left open, which makes people aware of their surroundings, which makes them ideal for listening to audio in public spaces. Their impact on ear health is the least due to their design for audio transmission.

Also Read: Managing Tinnitus Naturally: Lifestyle Changes That Can Make a Difference

Are Earbuds More Harmful Than Headphones?

Earbuds are much more harmful than headphones for their ear health, as most people are inflicting damage to their eardrums without knowing it. The pressure, shape, and length of the earbud can impact the ear canal and the eardrum if it is inserted too deeply. This is a common habit that most people struggle to break, as it is part of their cleaning routine.

The proximity of the earbuds to the eardrum needs to always be kept in mind, as well as the angle of use of the earbuds while cleaning. If the ear canal is inflamed or damaged, or a possible impact on the eardrum is present, and the volume is all the way up, then the potential for hearing loss increases.

Earbuds, when kept open and not sealed in an airtight container, can increase the chances of ear infections.

Why Headphones May Be the Safer Choice

To get a deeper insight, NDTV spoke to Dr Murarji Ghadge, Senior Consultant ENT Sleep Disorder Specialist, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, who said, "The thing that really matters is how you listen to music, not what device you use. Unsafe volume and prolonged listening are the biggest risks to hearing."

He also adds, "Headphones are usually better for your ears than earphones. They help block out noises so you do not have to turn up the volume too high. They are also more comfortable to wear for a time because they do not put pressure right on your ear."

Here are some additional health benefits of using over-ear headphones for audio transmission:

Better passive noise isolation can make the volume level safer.

Less pressure within the ear canal, as it doesn't have to distinguish between the surrounding music and what the ear wants to hear.

More comfortable for extended use, especially for people who want to increase their focus while performing another task.

Reduced need for excessive volume as your ear is able to transmit the sound that is needed.

Where Do Bone-Conduction Devices Fit In?

Bone-conduction devices fit for people who want to listen to any audio while exercising. Runners, cyclists, dancers, and sports enthusiasts use these devices to make their exercise sessions enjoyable or to increase intensity by matching the beat.

Here are the reasons why these bone-conduction devices are needed:

They keep the ear canal open, which makes them safer from volume damage and sweat build-up.

The users of these devices are aware of their environment, which can help people who are zoned in and isolated from other sounds.

But the exact volume level needs to be below 85 decibels to keep your ear health intact.

WHO Safe Listening Guidelines Everyone Should Follow

The WHO has established safe listening guidelines that everybody should follow. These guidelines should be strictly adhered to by elderly and young people, as daily usage and unsafe habits can damage their hearing. Dr Murarji Ghadge also highlighted the safety precautions that you should take to preserve your ear health, which are as follows:

A maximum of 60% volume is considered safe, but when the volume meter goes red, adjust the level.

No longer than 60 minutes continuously, as the eardrum vibrates and absorbs sound at an increasing volume.

You need to take listening breaks to give your ears a rest. Keeping your ears healthy needs a 5-10 minute break every hour to keep your eardrum safer.

Constant exposure to loud sounds damages delicate inner-ear hair cells that conduct sound.

Especially for frequent users, your listening habits are linked to your ear health.

You should not sleep with earphones on because it can hurt your hearing, and it can also make it hard to sleep.

Parents should make sure their kids are not listening to music loudly because their ears can get hurt more easily.

If you have ringing in your ears or if you have trouble hearing people talk or if your ears feel blocked after listening to music, you should see a doctor who specialises in ears.

Also Read: Alka Yagnik's Rare Hearing Disorder Explained: Early Signs, Risk Factors, Treatment And Prevention

Why Noise-Cancelling Technology Can Protect Your Hearing

Many people use safety hearing aids when the sound of their environment is too much to handle. For instance, a normal conversation is safe for your ears, but sitting in a movie theatre or concert can expose your ears to 110 decibels of sound, which can be damaging. People use inner-ear sound-blocking earbuds to shield their ears from damage. Other noise-cancelling technology that can control the volume to which your ears are exposed is beneficial.

Particularly useful during flights, commutes, and crowded places that can cause overstimulation and even hearing loss.

Common Signs Your Hearing May Already Be At Risk

Your hearing may already be impacted if you are experiencing these signs:

Ringing in the ears (tinnitus) is triggered in a loud sound environment.

Muffled hearing, which happens when the ear is unable to conduct the sound.

Difficulty following conversations that happen around you.

A feeling of blocked ears after listening sessions is also another sign that your ears need medical attention.

Frequently asking others to repeat themselves is another sign that your ears are unable to hear what is being said.

Note: Consult an ENT specialist if symptoms persist, as your ear health needs to be preserved.

Children And Teenagers Need Extra Protection

Dr Murarji Ghadge pinpoints, " More and more people are using their phones and computers to listen to music and watch videos. This means that young people are having problems with their hearing because they are not listening to music safely. If you are careful and do not listen to music loudly, you can prevent hearing problems."

The Verdict: Which Device Is Safest?

The device that is safest for your ears needs to be considered based on your needs and awareness of the surroundings.

The noise-cancelling over-ear headphones are better when used responsibly.

Bone-conduction devices are better for outdoor awareness, as their sound conduction method protects the ears.

Earbuds at high volume for long durations can prove ear-damaging.

The safest device is the one used at a safe volume, for limited durations, with regular listening breaks.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.