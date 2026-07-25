Every year on July 25, World IVF Day commemorates the landmark birth of Louise Brown in 1978, when the world's first baby was conceived through In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF). That historic achievement transformed reproductive medicine from an experimental science into a vital ray of hope, helping millions of individuals and couples worldwide realize their dream of parenthood. However, as fertility treatments become more widespread, questions surrounding their actual effectiveness remain top of mind for prospective parents. What truly determines whether an IVF cycle will culminate in a healthy baby? According to reproductive specialists, evaluating IVF success requires looking well beyond a single positive pregnancy test.

What Really Determines Your IVF Success Rate?

"When discussing IVF success, it is important to understand that there is no single success rate applicable to all patients," explains Dr Tarang Yadav, Senior Consultant, IVF, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at ShardaCare HealthCity. Leading global reproductive organisations, including the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) and the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), now strongly advocate evaluating outcomes based on live birth rates rather than pregnancy rates. "The ultimate goal of fertility treatment is not just a positive test but the birth of a healthy baby," Dr Yadav emphasises.

1. Age: The Primary Predictor of IVF Outcomes

Among all clinical variables, female age remains the single strongest determinant of IVF success. This is primarily due to the natural decline in both the quantity (ovarian reserve) and genetic quality of eggs over time.

Under 35 Years: Women in this age bracket generally experience the highest success rates, benefiting from optimal egg quality and a robust response to ovarian stimulation tests, but

35 to 40 Years: Ovarian drive begins to emphasise. more noticeably, accompanied by a gradual rise in chromosomal abnormalities within retrieved eggs.

Above 40 Years: Success rates decline more sharply. Embryos formed at this stage carry a higher likelihood of chromosomal imbalances (aneuploidy), which can lower implantation rates and increase the risk of early pregnancy loss.

2. Underlying Medical And Health Conditions

The biological cause of a couple's infertility plays a pivotal role in shaping how well an IVF cycle performs. A comprehensive medical assessment before initiating treatment allows clinical teams to tailor stimulation plans effectively. Dr Yadav notes that several underlying conditions can directly impact success rates:

Reproductive Disorders: Conditions such as Polyendorcine Metabolic Syndrome (PMOS), severe endometriosis, and diminished ovarian reserve require carefully calculated hormonal stimulation strategies.

Uterine and Structural Issues: Uterine abnormalities, fibroids, or a history of recurrent implantation failure can affect how receptive the uterine lining is to an embryo.

Systemic and Male Factors: Unmanaged thyroid disorders, clinical obesity, and severe male-factor infertility (such as low sperm count or poor motility) require specialised interventions, including Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI).

3. Lifestyle And Environmental Factors

While biological age and underlying diagnoses establish the baseline, daily lifestyle choices exert a measurable effect on egg and sperm health.

"Smoking, obesity, excessive alcohol consumption, poor nutrition, inadequate sleep, and chronic stress can adversely affect both egg and sperm quality," highlights Dr. Yadav. Research shows that proactive lifestyle modifications can significantly support reproductive health:

Maintaining a Healthy BMI: Balanced body weight optimises hormonal response during ovarian stimulation and supports uterine receptivity.

Balanced Nutrition and Exercise: Antioxidant-dense diets and regular, moderate physical activity help reduce systemic inflammation and oxidative stress in reproductive tissues.

Toxin Avoidance: Eliminating tobacco and minimising alcohol consumption helps protect cellular DNA integrity in both gametes.

4. Advanced Laboratory Technology And Cumulative Success

Modern fertility care has advanced significantly over the past decade. Breakthroughs in embryology laboratory technology, such as blastocyst culture (developing embryos to Day 5), vitrification (advanced embryo freezing), time-lapse embryo monitoring, preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), and AI-assisted embryo assessment allows specialists to select high-potential embryos while ensuring safer, more personalized care.

Crucially, experts caution against evaluating the personalisation based solely on one attempt. "Importantly, IVF success should not be judged after a single treatment cycle," Dr Yadav points out. Both ASRM and ESHRE stress the value of considering cumulative live birth rates, as many couples successfully achieve pregnancy over multiple planned cycles.

Infertility is a recognised medical condition, not a personal failure. On World IVF Day, fertility care providers reiterate that early evaluation, evidence-based treatment, and individualised clinical care remain the most effective path toward building individualised.

"As fertility specialists, our goal extends beyond achieving a positive pregnancy test-we strive to help every patient achieve the safest possible pregnancy and the birth of a healthy baby," concludes Dr Yadav.

Also Read: Pregnant Through IVF? Doctors Warn Of A Rare But Dangerous Pregnancy Emergency Rising Among Indian Women

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.