Every sample collected, whether semen, eggs, embryos, or laboratory specimens, should be labelled immediately using at least two unique patient identifiers, such as the patient's full name, date of birth, hospital identification number, or a barcode-based identification system. Identity checks should be repeated before every critical step, including egg retrieval, fertilisation, embryo culture, freezing, thawing, and embryo transfer. According to a study in Journal of Medical Ethics, an embryo mix-up is a devastating IVF clinic error where the wrong embryo or sperm is implanted or used. It leads to a pregnancy where the child bears no genetic link to the birth of parents. This triggers profound physical, emotional, and legal complexities regarding child custody

Witnessing At Every Critical Step

One of the most important safeguards in IVF laboratories is the witnessing process. Every critical procedure should undergo either:

Manual double witnessing by two trained embryologists or healthcare professionals.

Electronic witnessing using barcode or radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology that automatically confirms patient identity before each laboratory step.

Electronic witnessing systems significantly reduce the possibility of sample mismatch and are increasingly becoming standard practice in advanced fertility centres.

Also read: Considering Freezing Your Eggs? Nutritionist Tells All You Need To Know

Standard Operating Procedures Must Be Followed

Every fertility clinic should have clearly documented Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) covering every stage of IVF treatment. These protocols should include:

Sample collection and labelling

Gamete handling

Fertilisation procedures

Embryo culture

Cryopreservation and storage

Embryo transfer

Documentation and record keeping

Regular audits should ensure these procedures are followed consistently.

Highly Trained Embryology Teams

IVF laboratory safety depends heavily on skilled professionals. Embryologists should receive regular competency assessments, simulation training, and continuing education to stay updated with evolving laboratory standards.

Many clinics also implement fatigue management policies, recognising that long working hours and excessive workload may increase the likelihood of human error.

Digital Tracking Improves Safety

Modern fertility centres increasingly rely on electronic laboratory management systems. Barcode scanning, RFID tracking, digital documentation, and automated alerts provide multiple checkpoints throughout the IVF process, reducing dependence on manual verification alone. These technologies create a complete digital record of every embryo from fertilisation to transfer or storage.

Also read: Pregnant Through IVF? Doctors Warn Of A Rare But Dangerous Pregnancy Emergency Rising Among Indian Women

Secure Cryostorage Practices

Embryos stored for future use require strict inventory control. Clinics should maintain:

Clearly labelled storage tanks

Electronic inventory systems

Continuous temperature monitoring

Backup power supply

Alarm systems for storage failure

Routine inventory reconciliation

Proper cryostorage protocols help prevent identification errors and protect stored embryos.

Transparent Communication With Patients

Experts recommend that fertility clinics explain their laboratory safety systems before treatment begins. Patients should understand:

How their embryos are identified

What witnessing systems are used

How samples are tracked

What quality certifications the laboratory maintains

Open communication helps build trust and reassures patients about the safeguards in place.

Continuous Quality Audits

International IVF laboratories routinely undergo internal and external quality audits. Regular incident reporting, root-cause analysis of near misses, equipment maintenance, and accreditation reviews help identify potential weaknesses before they result in patient harm. Embryo mix-ups are exceptionally uncommon, but even a single incident can have lifelong consequences. Experts say that robust patient identification, electronic witnessing systems, well-trained embryologists, strict laboratory protocols, regular audits, and transparent communication together form the strongest defence against such errors.

For patients considering IVF, asking their fertility clinic about these safety measures can provide valuable reassurance and help ensure the highest standards of reproductive care.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.