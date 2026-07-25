Infertility has traditionally been viewed through a lens that placed greater attention on women's reproductive health. In many families, investigations often began with the woman, while male fertility remained a less discussed aspect of evaluation. This approach is gradually changing as medical evidence continues to highlight that fertility is a shared concern requiring equal assessment of both partners.

According to the World Health Organization, infertility affects around one in six people globally during their reproductive years. Studies have consistently shown that male factors contribute to nearly 40 to 50 per cent of infertility cases, either on their own or in combination with female factors. These findings have helped shift the conversation towards a more balanced approach, encouraging couples to undergo evaluation together rather than assuming the cause lies with one partner.

Male fertility depends on several factors, including sperm count, movement, shape and overall reproductive health. Many of these factors can be influenced by lifestyle, underlying medical conditions and environmental exposures. In a significant number of cases, early identification allows appropriate treatment or lifestyle modification, improving the chances of conception.

Modern lifestyles have introduced several challenges that may affect male reproductive health. Increasing stress, long working hours, irregular sleep, unhealthy eating habits and reduced physical activity have become common across all age groups. Smoking, excessive alcohol consumption and obesity have also been associated with poorer sperm quality. In addition, prolonged exposure to heat, including frequent use of laptops directly on the lap or prolonged wearing of very tight clothing, may affect sperm production in some individuals.

Certain medical conditions may also influence fertility and deserve timely evaluation.

These include:

Diabetes that is not adequately controlled

Hormonal disorders affecting testosterone or other reproductive hormones

Varicocele, a condition involving enlarged veins around the testes

Previous infections affecting the reproductive tract

Certain long-term medications that may interfere with sperm production

Many of these conditions are treatable or can be managed effectively when diagnosed early.

One of the most important developments in fertility care has been the increasing acceptance of male fertility testing as a routine part of evaluation. A semen analysis remains the first investigation in most cases. It provides valuable information about sperm count, movement and morphology. Depending on the results, additional investigations such as hormonal assessment, imaging studies or genetic testing may be advised to identify underlying causes.

Early evaluation offers several advantages:

It helps identify treatable conditions before valuable time is lost

It reduces unnecessary investigations for one partner alone

It allows treatment plans to be tailored according to the findings

It supports informed decision making for couples planning pregnancy

Lifestyle measures also play an important role in supporting reproductive health. While they cannot correct every medical cause of infertility, they contribute to better overall sperm quality and general wellbeing.

Healthy habits that support male fertility include:

Maintaining a healthy body weight

Engaging in regular physical activity

Following a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and antioxidant containing foods

Avoiding tobacco in all forms

Limiting alcohol intake

Managing stress through healthy coping strategies

Getting sufficient sleep on a regular basis

One of the less recognised challenges surrounding male infertility is the social stigma that often prevents men from seeking medical advice. Cultural expectations and misconceptions may lead to hesitation, delaying evaluation even when conception has not occurred after many months of trying. Open discussions within families and greater public awareness can help reduce these barriers and encourage earlier consultation.

Current fertility care places increasing emphasis on evaluating both partners at the same time. This approach reflects current scientific understanding and often shortens the time taken to reach a diagnosis. It also reduces emotional stress by recognising infertility as a shared medical condition rather than an issue affecting only one individual.

Advances in reproductive medicine have expanded the range of treatment options available for many forms of male infertility. Medical therapy, surgical management for selected conditions and assisted reproductive techniques have enabled many couples to achieve pregnancy even when fertility challenges exist. However, timely assessment remains essential because age and certain reproductive conditions can influence treatment outcomes.

The growing attention given to male fertility represents an important shift in reproductive healthcare. Recognising that male factors account for a substantial proportion of infertility has encouraged a more balanced, evidence-based approach to diagnosis and treatment. When both partners participate equally in evaluation and care, opportunities for timely intervention improve, unnecessary delays are reduced and couples are better supported throughout their journey towards parenthood.

(By Dr Isha Wadhawan, Attending Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Fortis Faridabad)

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