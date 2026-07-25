The Health Department of Telangana has said that there is no need for concern over an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Dr B. Ravinder Nayak, Director of Public Health & Family Welfare, Telangana, said on Friday that the present increase in COVID-19 cases is a mild seasonal uptick, consistent with the trend observed during the same period last year.

There is no evidence of increased disease severity or the emergence of any new Variant of Concern, he said in a COVID-19 and seasonal influenza advisory.

The elderly and those with underlying health conditions are advised to follow basic health precautions and avoid poorly ventilated or crowded places. These measures are also appropriate for managing respiratory illnesses that are commonly seen during the current influenza season.

“In Telangana, we are continuously monitoring the COVID-19 situation in coordination with timely inputs from the Government of India. We are maintaining surveillance as per the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare,” the Director of Public Health & Family Welfare said.

The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has informed that there is no need for concern over the current COVID-19 situation in the country, citing assessments carried out by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, and other expert agencies.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh is also witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Three cases each were reported from East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 32. COVID-19 has so far claimed four lives in the state.

The Health Department has stepped up precautionary measures to tackle the rise in COVID cases. Officials said government hospitals were prepared to provide testing and treatment.

The department has also taken steps to ensure availability of testing kits, medicines, dedicated COVID-19 beds, personal protective equipment (PPE) and other essential medical supplies.

A total of 255 dedicated COVID-19 beds have been kept ready across 17 teaching hospitals. Secondary-level hospitals have also been asked to earmark isolation beds.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)