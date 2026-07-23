For couples planning to undergo in vitro fertilisation (IVF), factors such as age and egg quality often receive the most attention. However, doctors say body weight can also play an important role in fertility and IVF success. Excess weight may affect hormone levels, ovulation, egg and sperm quality, and even the body's response to fertility medications. The encouraging news is that losing even a modest amount of weight before starting IVF may improve reproductive health and increase the chances of a successful pregnancy. Experts, however, emphasise that weight loss is just one part of the fertility puzzle and should be approached in a healthy, sustainable way.

How Does Excess Weight Affect Fertility?

According to Dr. Pallavi Vasal, Director and Head, Gynaecology and Obstetrics, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, body weight influences several aspects of reproductive health in both women and men. "Body weight can be a significant factor in both fertility and the success of in vitro fertilisation. Extra weight can impact hormone levels, ovulation and egg quality, sperm health and response to fertility medicines. Many people find that dropping 5-10% of their body weight pre-IVF enhances their reproductive health in general," she explains.

In women, excess body fat may interfere with the hormones that regulate ovulation, making it more difficult to conceive naturally or respond effectively to IVF treatment. In men, obesity has been linked to reduced sperm quality and hormonal imbalances that can affect fertility.

Also read: India's Fertility Rate Drops Below Replacement Level for First Time, Reveals Government Report

Can Losing Weight Improve IVF Success?

Doctors say that even a 5-10% reduction in body weight can bring meaningful improvements in reproductive health. Dr. Vasal notes that healthy weight loss can:

Regulate menstrual cycles

Improve ovulation

Reduce inflammation

Improve the chances of successful embryo implantation

Reduce the amount of fertility medication required during IVF

Lower the risk of miscarriage

These changes may help create a healthier environment for conception and pregnancy.

Weight Loss Is Not the Only Factor

While maintaining a healthy weight can improve fertility, experts caution against assuming that weight loss alone guarantees IVF success. Dr. Vasal points out that several other factors remain equally important, including:

Age of the woman

Egg quality

Sperm quality

Underlying medical conditions

Overall reproductive health

This is why fertility specialists assess each couple individually before planning treatment.

Avoid Crash Diets Before IVF

Experts strongly advise against extreme dieting or excessive exercise while preparing for IVF. Rapid weight-loss programmes may deprive the body of essential nutrients, increase stress hormones, and in some cases even disrupt ovulation, potentially affecting fertility rather than improving it. Instead, doctors recommend gradual lifestyle changes that support overall health.

Also read: Diet And Lifestyle Tips Women Should Follow During IVF Treatment

Healthy Ways to Lose Weight Before IVF

If you're planning IVF and have been advised to lose weight, experts recommend:

Eat a balanced diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains and lean protein.

Exercise regularly with moderate activities such as walking, swimming or strength training.

Get enough sleep every night.

Manage stress through relaxation techniques, yoga or meditation.

Avoid smoking and excessive alcohol consumption.

Work with your fertility specialist or a registered dietitian to create a personalised plan.

When Should You Talk to a Fertility Specialist?

If you're planning IVF and are overweight or obese, discuss your weight with your fertility doctor before beginning treatment. Your doctor can evaluate whether weight loss may improve your chances of success and recommend realistic goals based on your age, overall health and fertility profile. A healthy body weight can positively influence fertility and improve several aspects of IVF treatment, from ovulation and hormone balance to embryo implantation. However, successful IVF depends on multiple factors, including age, egg and sperm quality, and underlying health conditions.

As Dr. Pallavi Vasal concludes, "A healthy diet, exercise, sleep and stress management should help you to lose weight gradually and sustainably. Avoid crash dieting and over-exercising they can be bad for fertility. Everyone is different, so couples considering IVF should consult a fertility doctor to develop a plan that is right for them and that supports both reproductive health and treatment success."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.