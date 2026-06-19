Sickle Cell Disease (SCD), commonly known as sickle cell anemia, is one of the most common inherited blood disorders in India. It occurs when an individual inherits an abnormal haemoglobin gene from both parents. Haemoglobin is the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen throughout the body. In people with SCD, the red blood cells become sickle or crescent-shaped instead of being round and flexible. These abnormal cells can block blood flow, leading to severe pain, anaemia, infections, and damage to vital organs.

India carries a significant share of the global burden of sickle cell anaemia with millions of people either affected by SCD or carrying the sickle cell trait. A report published in The Lancet Haematology says that India has an estimated 1 to 1.4 million people living with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD). Additionally, the country is home to approximately 30 million sickle cell carriers (Sickle Cell Trait). The condition is especially common in certain tribal and rural populations, making it a major public health concern.

World Sickle Cell Awareness Day is observed every year on June 19 to increase understanding of the disease and encourage early diagnosis and treatment. The day serves as an important reminder that sickle cell disease can be managed effectively when detected early. While there have been progress in improving healthcare access, the burden of SCD remains concentrated in specific regions and communities.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Vikas Dua, Principal Consultant and Head, Paediatric Haematology, Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplant, Fortis Gurugram, said that addressing this burden requires not only medical intervention but also stronger awareness and healthcare infrastructure in high-risk areas.

Why Is Sickle Cell Disease More Common In Certain Regions?

Sickle Cell Disease is not evenly distributed across India. It is particularly prevalent among tribal populations in states such as Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Gujarat, Telangana, and Rajasthan. In these regions, the sickle cell gene has been passed down through generations, resulting in a higher number of individuals carrying or inheriting the condition.

Since the disease is genetic, communities where the sickle cell trait is common are more likely to see higher rates of affected children. This concentration of cases has created regional pockets where SCD remains a significant healthcare challenge.

The Impact Of Limited Healthcare Access

One of the biggest reasons for the continued burden of SCD is limited access to healthcare in many high-prevalence regions. A large number of affected families live in remote and underserved areas where diagnostic facilities and specialist care are not easily available.

"As a result, children are often diagnosed only after developing severe complications such as recurrent pain crises, severe anemia, infections, or stroke. Delayed diagnosis significantly impacts quality of life and long-term outcomes," said Dr. Dua.

Socio-Economic Challenges Add To The Burden

The impact of SCD is often worsened by socio-economic difficulties. Families may struggle to afford regular medical check-ups, medications, blood transfusions, or travel to specialised treatment centers. In some cases, healthcare services may be available but remain difficult to access due to financial or logistical reasons.

Another challenge is the lack of awareness about carrier status and inheritance patterns. Many people do not know they carry the sickle cell trait, which increases the chances of the condition being passed on to future generations.

The Importance Of Early Detection And Treatment

Many communities remain unaware that Sickle Cell Disease can be identified early through screening programs. Early diagnosis allows doctors to monitor patients closely, prevent complications, and provide timely treatment.

With proper medical care, many individuals with SCD can lead healthier lives. Treatment options include medications, vaccinations, infection prevention, and supportive care. For selected patients, hematopoietic stem cell transplantation offers the possibility of a cure and a disease-free future.

A Path Forward For India

Reducing India's sickle cell disease burden requires a comprehensive and long-term approach. Widespread screening programs can help identify affected individuals and carriers at an early stage. Community awareness campaigns can improve understanding of the disease and encourage timely medical care. Genetic counseling can help families make informed decisions, while stronger healthcare infrastructure can ensure that specialised services reach high-prevalence regions.

Dr. Vikas Dua emphasises early diagnosis and intervention which remain the most effective tools for reducing complications and improving outcomes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.