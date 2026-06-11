Your lips can reveal more than just your beauty routine. Changes in lip colour may sometimes provide clues about your overall health, including blood circulation, oxygen levels, hydration status, and nutritional deficiencies. While occasional changes may be harmless, persistent or unexplained changes in lip colour should not be ignored. Healthy lips are typically pink, reddish-pink, or brownish-pink depending on an individual's natural skin tone. They should appear smooth, well-hydrated, and free from unusual discoloration.

What Is Considered A Healthy Lip Colour?

A sudden or long-term change in lip colour may indicate an underlying health issue that requires attention.

Pale Lips May Signal Anaemia

Pale or unusually light-coloured lips can be a sign of anaemia, a condition in which the body lacks enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen efficiently. Iron deficiency is one of the most common causes of anaemia. People with anaemia may also experience:

Fatigue

Weakness

Dizziness

Shortness of breath

Headaches

If pale lips persist, it may be worth discussing blood tests with a healthcare professional.

Also read: Lip Pigmentation: Tips By Celeb Dermatologist To Get Rid Of Discoloured Lips

Blue Or Purple Lips Could Indicate Low Oxygen Levels

Blue, grey, or purple lips can occur when the blood is not carrying enough oxygen throughout the body. This condition, known as cyanosis, may be associated with:

Asthma attacks Chronic lung disease Pneumonia Heart conditions Severe allergic reactions

Blue lips accompanied by breathing difficulties require immediate medical attention.

Dark Or Blackish Lips May Have Multiple Causes

Darkened lips can result from several factors, including:

Excessive sun exposure

Smoking

Certain medications

Hormonal changes

Allergic reactions

Dehydration

In some cases, persistent darkening may indicate an underlying medical condition and should be evaluated by a doctor.

Bright Red Lips Could Reflect Inflammation

Unusually bright red lips may sometimes be linked to inflammation, allergies, infections, or vitamin deficiencies. Deficiencies of vitamin B12 and other B-complex vitamins can occasionally cause redness, soreness, and cracking around the lips.

Dry, Cracked Lips May Point To Dehydration

Although dry lips are often caused by weather conditions, persistent dryness and cracking can also indicate:

Dehydration

Nutritional deficiencies

Certain skin conditions

Excessive lip licking

Side effects of medications

Staying hydrated and maintaining a balanced diet can help support healthy lips.

Also read: What Does Your Headache Mean? Here Are The Most Common Factors

When Should You See A Doctor?

Seek medical advice if lip colour changes:

Persist for several weeks

Are accompanied by breathing difficulties

Occur alongside fatigue or weakness

Cause pain, swelling, or sores

Appear suddenly without an obvious cause

Your lips can sometimes act as a visible window into your overall health. While changes in lip colour do not always indicate a serious medical problem, persistent pale, blue, dark, or unusually red lips should not be ignored. Paying attention to these subtle signs and seeking timely medical advice when needed can help identify potential health issues early

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.