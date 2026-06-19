Medical advances have significantly improved the diagnosis and treatment of genetic blood disorders such as sickle cell disease and thalassemia. Yet for many patients and families, especially in nations like India, one of the greatest challenges is not medical, it is social. Across the world, individuals living with inherited disorders often face misconceptions, discrimination, and stigma stemming from a lack of public understanding. Many families report feeling isolated after a diagnosis, while patients may encounter prejudice at school, in workplaces, or even within their own communities.

Misunderstandings about how these conditions occur can lead to unnecessary blame, emotional distress, and barriers to seeking timely care.

Observed every year on June 19, World Sickle Cell Day aims to increase awareness about sickle cell disease, a group of inherited red blood cell disorders that affect millions globally. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 300,000 babies are born annually with sickle cell disease worldwide, with the burden particularly high in parts of Africa and India. Raising awareness is therefore not only a public health priority but also an important step towards ensuring dignity, inclusion, and support for affected individuals and their families.

Experts say reducing stigma may be one of the most powerful ways to improve outcomes for people living with genetic disorders.

Why Stigma Remains A Major Challenge

Despite growing awareness, myths about genetic disorders remain widespread. "One of the most overlooked challenges faced by patients with genetic disorders such as sickle cell disease and thalassemia is stigma," says Dr Vikas Dua, Principal Consultant and Head, Paediatric Haematology, Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplant, Fortis Gurugram.

"Even today, many families encounter misconceptions, social discrimination, and emotional distress simply because there is limited understanding of these conditions within society." One common misconception is that genetic disorders are contagious. Others mistakenly believe that parents are somehow responsible for causing the disease through lifestyle choices or actions during pregnancy.

"In reality, these conditions occur due to inherited genetic changes and are beyond an individual's control," Dr Dua explains. Genetic disorders arise from changes or mutations in genes that are passed from one or both parents. They are not infectious diseases and cannot spread through casual contact, shared food, or social interactions.

Understanding Sickle Cell Disease And Thalassemia

Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder caused by a mutation in the gene responsible for haemoglobin, the protein that carries oxygen in red blood cells. The condition causes red blood cells to become rigid and sickle-shaped, leading to pain episodes, anaemia, infections, and organ damage. According to WHO, the disease contributes significantly to childhood illness and mortality in regions where it is prevalent.

Thalassemia, meanwhile, is another inherited blood disorder that affects the body's ability to produce healthy haemoglobin. Depending on its severity, patients may require regular blood transfusions and long-term medical care.

India carries one of the world's largest burdens of both conditions. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has identified sickle cell disease as a major public health challenge, particularly among tribal populations, prompting the launch of the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission.

How Awareness Can Improve Health Outcomes

Experts say awareness is not merely about education, it directly influences healthcare access and outcomes. "Awareness encourages families to seek screening, genetic counselling, and timely medical care," says Dr Dua. "It helps parents understand inheritance patterns and make informed decisions about future pregnancies."

Research published by the WHO and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that early diagnosis and appropriate management significantly improve quality of life and reduce complications in individuals with sickle cell disease. Public awareness campaigns can also encourage carrier screening before marriage or pregnancy, helping families better understand their genetic risks.

The Critical Role Of Genetic Counselling

Genetic counselling is increasingly recognised as a key component of managing inherited disorders. "Genetic counselling should be an integral part of this effort," says Dr Dua. "It empowers families with accurate information, emotional support, and guidance regarding disease management and prevention strategies."

According to the National Human Genome Research Institute, genetic counselling helps individuals understand how genetic conditions are inherited, what testing options are available, and what implications the results may have for family planning and healthcare decisions. Importantly, counselling also addresses emotional concerns that often accompany a diagnosis, helping families navigate feelings of fear, guilt, or uncertainty.

Why Schools, Workplaces, And The Media Matter

Reducing stigma cannot be achieved by healthcare systems alone. "Schools, workplaces, community leaders, healthcare institutions, and the media all have an important role to play in changing perceptions," says Dr Dua.

Children living with sickle cell disease or thalassemia may face bullying or exclusion because of frequent absences, visible symptoms, or misconceptions about their condition. Adults may encounter discrimination in employment or social settings.

Experts believe that open conversations about genetic disorders can help normalise these conditions and challenge long-standing stereotypes. "Sharing success stories of children and adults living productive lives despite their diagnosis can inspire hope and reduce the sense of isolation often experienced by patients and caregivers," Dr Dua adds. Studies have shown that public education campaigns can improve acceptance of people living with chronic illnesses and increase willingness to seek screening and treatment.

Moving Beyond Labels

One of the most damaging consequences of stigma is that patients begin to define themselves through their diagnosis. Awareness efforts can help shift the narrative from limitation to possibility. With advances in treatment, including hydroxyurea therapy, regular transfusion programmes, stem cell transplantation, and emerging gene-based therapies, many people with genetic disorders are living longer and healthier lives than ever before. Experts say communities must recognise that a diagnosis does not define a person's potential, abilities, or future.

As the world marks Sickle Cell Day, experts emphasise that awareness is about far more than recognising symptoms or understanding genetics. It is about replacing fear with facts, challenging stigma, and ensuring that individuals living with inherited disorders receive compassion, support, and equal opportunities.

"Awareness is ultimately one of the most powerful tools we have," says Dr Dua. "When communities understand that genetic disorders are medical conditions, not social labels, we move closer to a society where patients are diagnosed earlier, treated better, and supported without judgment." Reducing stigma is not just a healthcare objective; it is a collective social responsibility.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.