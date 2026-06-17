Pregnancy brings about several changes in a woman's body. From hormonal shifts and increased blood volume to changes in metabolism and organ function, nearly every system adapts to support the growing baby. Among these changes, the immune system undergoes one of the most fascinating transformations. Many people believe that pregnancy automatically weakens immunity, but doctors say the reality is far more complex.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Aparna Patil, Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Aster Whitefield Hospitals, said that the immune system during pregnancy is not simply weaker or stronger. Instead, it becomes specially adapted to protect both the mother and the developing baby. This carefully balanced adjustment allows the body to fight infections while also accepting the foetus, which contains genetic material from both parents. Understanding these changes can help expecting mothers take better care of their health throughout pregnancy.

How The Immune System Adapts During Pregnancy

The immune system plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy pregnancy. Since the baby carries genes from both the mother and father, the foetus is not completely identical to the mother's body. Normally, the immune system is designed to identify and attack anything it sees as foreign. However, during pregnancy, it learns to tolerate and support the growing baby instead of rejecting it. "Immunologically speaking, the foetus has genetic material from both parents, so it is not the same as the mother. But the immune system is trained to support the pregnancy and not reject it," said Dr. Patil.

This unique adaptation is possible because the immune system changes its behaviour throughout different stages of pregnancy. Rather than remaining in one state, it continuously adjusts according to the needs of both the mother and the developing child.

Different Stages, Different Immune Responses

Pregnancy is marked by changing immune profiles. During the early stages, the immune system becomes more inflammatory. This response is important because it helps with implantation and the development of the placenta, which nourishes the baby throughout pregnancy.

As the pregnancy progresses and becomes well established, the immune system shifts into a more tolerant and anti-inflammatory state. This environment supports healthy foetal growth and development. In the final weeks of pregnancy, inflammation rises again. This increase is a natural and necessary part of preparing the body for labour and delivery.

These changes demonstrate that the immune system is constantly adapting rather than becoming permanently weakened.

Increased Risk Of Certain Infections

Although pregnancy does not simply suppress immunity, some of these immune adjustments can temporarily make women more vulnerable to certain infections. In some cases, infections may also behave differently during pregnancy than they would at other times.

Respiratory illnesses such as influenza and COVID-19 can become more serious in pregnant women. This is due not only to immune system changes but also to alterations in lung function and the cardiovascular system. Dr. Patil said, "This is why vaccination and preventive healthcare are highly recommended during pregnancy." These precautions help reduce the risk of complications for both mother and baby.

Effects On Autoimmune Conditions

The changing immune environment during pregnancy can also affect autoimmune disorders. These are conditions in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the body's own tissues.

Interestingly, some autoimmune diseases may improve during pregnancy. For example, symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis often become less severe while a woman is pregnant. However, other autoimmune conditions may worsen or behave unpredictably. Some women may also experience symptom flare-ups after childbirth when the immune system gradually returns to its usual state.

Since every pregnancy is different, women with autoimmune conditions should work closely with their doctors to monitor any changes.

Supporting Immune Health During Pregnancy

Maintaining overall health is essential for supporting the immune system during pregnancy. Good nutrition, adequate sleep, stress management, and regular antenatal check-ups all contribute to healthy immune function.

"Women who are pregnant should not think that all infections will be harmless or go away on their own. If a fever lasts for a long time, there are very bad respiratory symptoms, fatigue that is quite different from usual, or other signs of infection, then a doctor should be consulted without delay," added Dr. Patil.

A Modified, Not Weakened, Immune System

One of the most important things for expectant mothers to understand is that pregnancy does not simply weaken the immune system. Instead, it modifies immune responses to meet the unique demands of pregnancy.

"Being aware of this difference leads to the understanding that pregnancy is a condition of the body that is so different from other times that it needs special medical care and regular check-up not only to ensure the health and well-being of the mother but also of the unborn child," said Dr. Patil.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.