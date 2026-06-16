UTIs rank among the most frequent infections encountered in clinical practice, affecting millions of women every year. But pregnancy takes that risk to another level entirely. Pregnant women are up to eight times more likely to develop a UTI compared to non-pregnant women of the same age group. This is not merely a matter of discomfort; untreated UTIs in pregnancy can progress to kidney infection (pyelonephritis), trigger preterm labour, or contribute to low birth weight. In other words, what starts as a bladder problem can directly affect both mother and baby.

Why Does Pregnancy Invite Infection?

The answer lies in the profound anatomical and hormonal changes that accompany pregnancy.

First, as the uterus grows , it compresses the bladder and the ureters (the tubes connecting the kidneys to the bladder). This compression prevents the bladder from emptying fully. Stagnant urine is a fertile ground for bacterial growth, and Escherichia coli, the organism responsible for roughly 80% of UTIs, as it thrives in exactly these conditions.

Second, elevated progesterone levels relax the smooth muscle of the urinary tract. While this protects the growing fetus, it also slows urine flow, a phenomenon known as urinary stasis. Adding to this, the alterations in urinary pH and the presence of glucose in urine (glycosuria), both common in pregnancy, and a biochemical environment that actively leads to bacterial growth in urine.

Third, the immune system undergoes partial suppression during pregnancy, a necessary adaptation to prevent the body from rejecting the fetus, which carries the father's foreign antigens. This immunological tolerance, while protective of the pregnancy, also reduces the body's natural defences against pathogens, leaving a pregnant woman more vulnerable to infection at every site, including the urinary tract.

The Silent Threat: Asymptomatic Bacteriuria

Perhaps the most essential aspect of UTIs in pregnancy is what we call asymptomatic bacteriuria (ASB), significant bacterial growth in the urine without any symptoms. No burning. No urgency. No fever. The woman feels perfectly fine. ASB affects between 2% and 10% of all pregnancies, and if left untreated, up to 40% of those cases progress to full kidney infection (pyelonephritis). This is why routine urine analysis, urine culture and sensitivity at every antenatal visit is not optional, it is essential.

Symptoms can include a burning sensation during urination, increased frequency and urgency, cloudy or foul-smelling urine, pelvic pressure, and if the infection has reached the kidneys, fever, chills, and back or flank pain. Any of these symptoms in a pregnant woman warrant immediate medical attention. This is not a "wait and see" situation. A urine culture should be performed promptly, and antibiotic treatment, if indicated, should be started without delay. Also, treatment must be guided by a doctor, not all antibiotics are safe during pregnancy.

What Expecting Mothers Can Do

Prevention begins with awareness. What every pregnant lady can take of:

Hydrate generously: Adequate hydration dilutes urine and mechanically flushes bacteria from the urinary tract.

Adequate hydration dilutes urine and mechanically flushes bacteria from the urinary tract. Never hold urine: Urinate as soon as you feel the urge, and always empty the bladder as completely as possible.

Urinate as soon as you feel the urge, and always empty the bladder as completely as possible. Practice proper hygiene: Always wipe from front to back after using the toilet. This single habit prevents intestinal bacteria from migrating toward the urethra.

Always wipe from front to back after using the toilet. This single habit prevents intestinal bacteria from migrating toward the urethra. Wear breathable, cotton underwear: Synthetic fabrics trap moisture and warmth, conditions that bacteria favour. Loose, cotton clothing reduces this risk.

Synthetic fabrics trap moisture and warmth, conditions that bacteria favour. Loose, cotton clothing reduces this risk. Attend every antenatal screening: Ensure that a urine culture is performed at each trimester, even if you feel completely well. The silent threat of ASB cannot be detected any other way.

Ensure that a urine culture is performed at each trimester, even if you feel completely well. The silent threat of ASB cannot be detected any other way. Never self-medicate: If you suspect a UTI, consult your doctor immediately. Some antibiotics commonly used for UTIs, such as fluoroquinolones, are contraindicated in pregnancy and can harm the developing baby.

The key message is awareness. Timely check ups, recognising symptoms early and acting promptly can make pregnancy safer and more comfortable.

(By Dr. Deepti Sureka, Consultant Female Urologist, Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, Hyderabad)

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