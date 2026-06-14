Inflammation is often viewed as something negative, but in reality, acute inflammation is one of the body's most important defense mechanisms. It helps fight infections, repair tissue damage, and protect the body from harmful invaders. However, recognizing the signs of acute inflammation early can help individuals seek timely medical attention when needed. According to Dr. Anuj Pahuja, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Fortis Escorts, Okhla, New Delhi, "Acute inflammation is the body's natural defence mechanism against infection, injury, or tissue damage. It is a highly coordinated response by the immune system designed to eliminate harmful stimuli and initiate healing. While inflammation is often perceived negatively, acute inflammation is actually beneficial when it is appropriately regulated." Here are seven simple signs that may indicate your body is experiencing acute inflammation:

1. Check For Redness In Affected Areas

One of the most common signs of inflammation is localised redness. Increased blood flow to an injured or infected area causes the skin to appear red or flushed. This is often the body's way of delivering immune cells to the site of damage.

2. Feel For Unusual Warmth

Inflamed tissues often feel warmer than the surrounding areas. This happens because blood vessels widen during the inflammatory response, increasing circulation and heat in the affected region.

Also read: 5 Health Hacks To Effectively Lower Inflammation

3. Watch For Swelling

Swelling occurs when fluid and immune cells accumulate in the affected tissues. Whether it's a swollen ankle after an injury or puffiness around an infected area, swelling is a classic indicator of inflammation.

4. Notice Pain Or Tenderness

Pain is another hallmark symptom. Inflammatory chemicals released by the immune system can irritate nearby nerves, making the affected area tender or painful to touch.

"Clinically, the body usually exhibits certain hallmark signs that indicate an active inflammatory response. These include localised redness, warmth, swelling, pain, and, in some cases, temporary loss of function in the affected area," explains Dr. Pahuja.

5. Monitor Your Energy Levels

Acute inflammation doesn't always stay confined to one area. When inflammatory mediators enter the bloodstream, they can trigger systemic symptoms such as fatigue, body aches, and a general feeling of being unwell. Many people report feeling unusually tired or lacking energy during an infection or inflammatory illness.

6. Check For Fever Or Elevated Heart Rate

A mild fever is often the body's response to infection and inflammation. Your immune system raises body temperature to help fight off harmful microorganisms. An increased heart rate may also accompany the inflammatory response.

Dr. Pahuja notes, "Systemic manifestations such as fever, fatigue, body aches, and an elevated heart rate may occur when inflammatory mediators are released into the bloodstream."

Also read: Doctor Shares 8 Early Signs Of Chronic Inflammation In Your Body That You Should Keep A Watch On

7. Pay Attention To Digestive Symptoms

Inflammation can also affect the digestive system. Symptoms such as abdominal pain, bloating, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, or sudden changes in bowel habits may signal an inflammatory process occurring in the gastrointestinal tract.

"From a gastrointestinal standpoint, acute inflammation may present with symptoms such as abdominal pain, bloating, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, or a noticeable change in bowel habits. These symptoms can be seen in conditions ranging from acute gastroenteritis and infections to inflammatory disorders affecting the digestive tract," says Dr. Pahuja.

Don't Ignore Loss Of Appetite

Another often-overlooked sign is a sudden decrease in appetite. During acute inflammation, the body prioritises immune function and tissue repair, which can reduce hunger and contribute to feelings of malaise.

When Should You See A Doctor?

While these signs can help identify an ongoing inflammatory response, they are not specific to any one disease. Persistent symptoms, recurrent inflammation, high fever, severe abdominal pain, unexplained swelling, or blood in the stool should never be ignored. "Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial to prevent complications and ensure optimal recovery," advises Dr. Pahuja.

Acute inflammation is a normal and necessary part of the body's healing process. Signs such as redness, warmth, swelling, pain, fatigue, fever, digestive discomfort, and appetite loss can all indicate that your immune system is actively responding to a problem. Recognising these symptoms early and seeking medical advice when necessary can help ensure faster recovery and better overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.