Gut health often takes a back seat in everyday life. Many people brush off symptoms like bloating, constipation, acidity, or stomach discomfort as temporary problems. But experts say these signs can sometimes point to deeper issues that should not be ignored.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford University, has shared an Instagram post highlighting five gut-related dangers that many people overlook. According to him, paying attention to these habits early can help prevent bigger health problems later.

1. Using Laxatives Without Finding The Real Cause

One of the biggest mistakes people make is relying on laxatives whenever constipation strikes. Dr Sethi points out that chronic constipation affects around 1 in 7 people worldwide. While laxatives may provide temporary relief, they do not always address the underlying cause, which could range from low fibre intake and dehydration to digestive disorders.

2. Skipping Colon Cancer Screening

Another concern is delaying or avoiding colonoscopy screenings. "Colon cancer is the second deadliest cancer," the gastroenterologist notes. Screening can help detect problems early, often before symptoms even appear. Yet many people continue to postpone routine checks, especially if they feel healthy.

3. Taking Acid Blockers For Too Long

Medicines that reduce stomach acid, commonly known as PPIs or acid blockers, are widely used for acidity and reflux. However, Dr Sethi warns that long-term use without proper medical supervision may not always be necessary. He notes that many prescriptions for these medications have no clear medical indication.

4. Not Getting Enough Fibre

Fibre is one of the most important nutrients for digestive health, but it is also one of the most neglected. According to Dr Sethi, only a small percentage of people meet their daily fibre requirements. Fibre supports regular bowel movements, nourishes beneficial gut bacteria, and helps maintain overall digestive balance.

5. Ignoring Frequent Bloating

Many people experience bloating after meals and simply learn to live with it. But Dr Sethi says persistent bloating should not always be considered normal. Conditions such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) often go undiagnosed for years because people delay seeking medical advice.

The doctor's message is simple: Small lifestyle changes, a balanced diet, and timely medical advice can go a long way in protecting digestive health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.