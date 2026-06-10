Smoking has long been known to cause serious health problems such as lung disease, heart disease, and cancer. However, many people do not realise that smokers may also experience everyday illnesses more frequently than non-smokers. In workplaces, this can have a direct impact on attendance, productivity, and overall wellbeing. Frequent coughs, colds, respiratory infections, and slower recovery from illnesses can affect both employees and organisations.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Shivaraj A L, Lead Consultant and HOD - Pulmonology, Aster Whitefield Hospital, said that the reasons go beyond the well-known risks associated with smoking. Cigarette smoke contains thousands of chemicals that can weaken the body's natural defence systems. As a result, smokers often become more vulnerable to infections and other health issues. These effects can be seen even in younger smokers who otherwise appear healthy, making smoking a significant concern in workplace health.

How Smoking Affects The Respiratory System

One of the first areas affected by smoking is the respiratory tract. The lungs and airways contain tiny hair-like structures called cilia, which play an important role in keeping the respiratory system clean. These cilia help remove mucous, dust particles, and harmful microorganisms from the airways.

Smoking damages and weakens these protective structures. When cilia cannot function properly, bacteria, viruses, and other irritants remain in the respiratory tract for longer periods. This increases the risk of repeated respiratory illnesses such as coughs, colds, bronchitis, sinus infections, and pneumonia. As a result, smokers may find themselves falling sick more often than their non-smoking colleagues.

Smoking And The Immune System

Smoking does not only affect the lungs. It can also weaken the immune system, making it harder for the body to fight infections. Research suggests that tobacco smoke can reduce the effectiveness of immune cells that are responsible for identifying and destroying harmful germs.

When the immune system is compromised, smokers may become more susceptible to common illnesses. They may also take longer to recover once they get sick. Even minor infections can linger for a longer time. In addition, smokers often experience slower wound healing and may face a greater risk of infections after surgeries, dental treatments, or injuries.

Impact On Workplace Health And Productivity

The health effects of smoking can influence workplace performance in several ways. Employees who smoke may require more sick leave due to frequent infections and respiratory illnesses. Recovery periods can also be longer, resulting in extended absences from work.

Seasonal infections such as flu and common colds may affect smokers more severely because of their reduced respiratory and immune function. This can lead to lower productivity and increased healthcare costs. Over time, frequent illness can impact both individual performance and overall workplace efficiency.

Risks For Non-Smokers Through Second-Hand Smoke

The effects of smoking are not limited to smokers alone. Second-hand smoke can also pose health risks to non-smoking colleagues. In workplaces where smoking occurs nearby or in poorly ventilated areas, harmful particles and chemicals can remain in the air.

Exposure to second-hand smoke may irritate the respiratory system and increase the risk of respiratory infections, particularly among individuals who are already vulnerable. Maintaining smoke-free environments is therefore important for protecting the health of all employees, not just those who smoke.

Other Health Conditions Increase The Risk

Another important factor is that smoking often occurs alongside other health conditions. Smokers may be more likely to develop hypertension, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and chronic lung disorders. These conditions can further weaken the body's ability to fight illness and recover quickly.

Even younger smokers who seem fit and healthy may experience reduced lung function and lower respiratory capacity compared to non-smokers. This makes them more vulnerable to infections and other health complications over time.

The Benefits Of Quitting Smoking

The good news is that many of the harmful effects of smoking begin to improve after quitting. The body's immune system gradually regains strength, and the respiratory system starts repairing itself. As lung function and natural defences recover, the frequency of infections often decreases. "The body's immune defences gradually come back online, respiratory protection starts recovering, and the number of infections often drops as time goes on. Quitting smoking is still one of the most effective actions an individual can take, to improve both near term and long-term health," said Dr. Shivaraj A L.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.