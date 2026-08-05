Some of the world's most poisonous plants can cause nerve damage and paralysis, even at extremely low doses. However, they may also help scientists develop new medicines. A new study has found that two highly toxic flowering plants, wolfsbane and larkspur, contain powerful natural compounds that could help future treatments for pain, malaria, cancer, and even safer agricultural pesticides. While these plants can cause severe nerve damage and paralysis if consumed, researchers believe their unique chemistry could also hold important medical value.

The study, published in Molecular Plant, focused on understanding how these plants produce their complex chemicals. Researchers from Michigan State University and the Czech Academy of Sciences recreated part of the plants' chemical-making process inside tobacco plants. This breakthrough could make it easier to study these rare compounds in larger amounts without relying on harvesting poisonous plants from nature.

Garret Miller, co-first author of the paper and now an assistant professor of biotechnology at the University of Michigan-Flint and MSU alum, said, "These plants have been used in different forms of medicine throughout the world for thousands of years.

"We know they interact with our bodies in so many ways, and understanding how to create them can help provide totally new routes of testing."

Why Are These Flowers So Dangerous?

Wolfsbane and larkspur are known for their beautiful flowers, but they are among the most poisonous plants in the world. Even tiny amounts of some of their chemicals can affect the nervous system, causing numbness, irregular heartbeat, paralysis, and in severe cases, death.

These plants produce a group of natural chemicals called diterpenoid alkaloids. They evolved these compounds over millions of years as a defense against insects and animals. Ironically, the same chemicals that make the plants poisonous may also offer important health benefits when studied carefully and used in controlled doses.

What Did The Researchers Discover?

Scientists wanted to understand exactly how these plants make their complex chemicals. They studied several species of wolfsbane and larkspur and examined thousands of genes to identify the ones responsible for producing these compounds. After identifying six important enzymes, they inserted the genetic instructions into tobacco plants. The modified tobacco plants successfully produced a compound called atisinium, an important member of the diterpenoid alkaloid family.

This is a major step because it shows researchers can recreate part of the plant's chemical pathway in the laboratory instead of depending entirely on the original poisonous plants.

How Could This Help Treat Diseases?

Many compounds from this family have already shown promising biological activity in laboratory studies. Researchers believe they could eventually help develop medicines for:

Pain relief: Some compounds interact with nerve cells and may lead to new types of pain medicines.

Some compounds interact with nerve cells and may lead to new types of pain medicines. Malaria: Certain diterpenoid alkaloids have shown activity against the parasite that causes malaria.

Certain diterpenoid alkaloids have shown activity against the parasite that causes malaria. Cancer: Scientists are studying whether these natural compounds can slow the growth of cancer cells or improve future cancer treatments.

Scientists are studying whether these natural compounds can slow the growth of cancer cells or improve future cancer treatments. Agricultural pest control: These chemicals may also be useful in developing safer and more effective pest-control products.

Why Is This Discovery Important?

Plants are excellent natural chemists. They produce thousands of complex molecules that are difficult for scientists to create using traditional laboratory methods.

Many medicines already used today have their origins in plants or are inspired by plant chemicals. By understanding how plants naturally make these molecules, researchers can potentially produce them in a more sustainable and efficient way.

The new study could reduce the need to harvest large numbers of poisonous plants from the wild. Instead, scientists may be able to use engineered plants or other biological systems to produce these valuable compounds for research.

Does This Mean New Medicines Are Coming Soon?

Not yet. While the findings are exciting, this is still an early-stage discovery. Researchers have only uncovered the first part of the plants' chemical production process. More work is needed to understand how these compounds are made, how they affect the human body, and whether they are safe and effective as medicines. Before any new drug reaches patients, it must undergo years of laboratory studies, animal research, and clinical trials to confirm its safety and effectiveness.

This study highlights an interesting fact about nature; substances that are extremely dangerous can also become valuable sources of medicine.

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