51 Chandipura Virus Cases Reported In Gujarat, Health Ministry On High Alert

The Chandipura virus, a deadly pathogen that primarily affects children, has 51 confirmed cases in Gujarat, the Health Ministry reported. This outbreak has resulted in 59 deaths out of 148 reported cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in four states -- Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

The most severely affected areas are in Gujarat, particularly in Panchmahal with seven deaths, followed by Ahmedabad with six deaths.



The virus is a member of the Rhabdoviridae family and is known to cause sporadic cases and outbreaks in western, central, and southern parts of India, especially during the monsoon season. It is transmitted by vectors such as sand flies and ticks and affects mostly children under 15 years of age and may lead to convulsions, coma, and death in severe cases.



Although there is no specific cure for the Chandipura virus and symptoms are managed as they appear, timely referral of suspected AES cases to designated facilities can improve outcomes.



The situation was reviewed on Thursday by the Director General of Health Services (DGHS), the Director of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), and the Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Also present were representatives from the NHM of Madhya Pradesh, IDSP units, regional health offices of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, NJORT members from NIV, NCDC, and faculty from NCDC, ICMR and the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC).



Since July 19, there has been a noticeable decrease in the number of new AES cases reported daily. Gujarat has undertaken various public health measures to combat the outbreak. These measures include insecticidal spray for vector control, public awareness campaigns (IEC), sensitisation of medical personnel, and timely referral of cases to designated facilities.



A National Joint Outbreak Response Team (NJORT) has been deployed to assist the Gujarat State Government in its efforts. The team will help implement public health measures and conduct a detailed epidemiological investigation into the outbreak.