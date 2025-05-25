Gang-Raped, Tortured, Tribal Woman Bleeds To Death In Madhya Pradesh

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A woman was gang raped and tortured to death in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, echoing the Nirbhaya case. The police have arrested two suspects.

A woman has been raped and tortured with an iron rod in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, in a manner similar to the horrific Nirbhaya case of Delhi. She died before the police reached the spot.

The gruesome rape-murder took place around 1 pm on Saturday in the Roshni Chowki area under the tribal zone Khalwa.

The police said the woman, a tribal, was the mother of two children. The woman was found unconscious by her daughter in a neighbouring house.

The rapist had inserted an iron rod in her private parts and pulled out her uterus, the police said. The body parts were strewn on the floor beside her. He then left her on the floor where she bled to death.

On basis of information from the villagers, the police have registered a case and arrested two acquaintances of the woman, who are suspected to have gangraped her. The men have been identified as Hari Palvi - who lived in the house where she was found -- and Sunil Dhurve.

The woman's body has been sent to the district hospital and a postmortem is being conducted.

A senior officer of the local police said, "A post mortem is being conducted at the Khandwa district hospital under the close watch of forensic experts. The report will reveal further details".

In a Hindi post on X, formerly Twitter, state Congress chief Jitu Patwari said, "This level of barbaric atrocities has surpassed even the 'jungle raj' of the primitive era".

"Such extreme acts of audacity can only happen when the fear of law has vanished in the state! The government is silent even on this level of oppression of the girls," read the rough translation of his vernacular post.