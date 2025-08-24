Brother Kills Man For Harassing Sister In Madhya Pradesh, Uses Her Birthday Cake Knife

A 21-year-old man killed another with a huge knife for allegedly harassing his sister in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Saturday. The accused, identified as Abhishek Tinga, used the same knife his sister used to cut her birthday cake, officials said.

Investigation revealed that the victim, Anil, was in frequent contact with the accused's sister and had made inappropriate advances. He had also promised her gold and silver jewellery if she agreed to marry him. However, the woman complained to her brother about the harassment.

Angered by this, Abhishek had made a plan with his friends to kill Anil as he considered the victim's actions "obscene" and "disrespectful". They ordered five knives online as a part of their plan and began tracking the victim's movements.

On Friday, the accused was informed about Anil drinking alcohol in the area, officials said.

Soon after, he and his friends surrounded him and killed him with a knife. They immediately fled the scene. The same knife that was used in his sister's birthday celebration was turned into a weapon of murder," Superintendent of Police Ankit Soni said.