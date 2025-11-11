'She Betrayed Me': Man Stabs Woman At Bus Stop, Wipes Hands On Her Scarf

One-sided love turned into brutal violence when a 23-year-old woman was murdered in the middle of the road in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Ritu Bhandarkar, was attacked and killed by Roshan Dharve, who slit her throat with a knife, while she was waiting for a bus to go to work.

A disturbing video of the murder has surfaced, showing the accused stabbing the woman repeatedly in the neck as bystanders recorded the scene but did not intervene.

In the video, the accused can be heard shouting, “She was with me for five years. We were together life and death. Now she's betraying me. She and her brothers sent boys to kill me.” When a woman at the spot asked him why he was killing her, the accused's chilling answer was, “Her life will be saved. Call the police and take her away.”

The young woman collapsed on the road, bleeding profusely, as the accused continued stabbing her before wiping his blood-soaked hands with her scarf.

According to police, Bhandarkar worked at a furniture shop in Baihar and commuted daily by bus from her village. She was waiting at the Amgaon Fata bus stop when the accused arrived on a motorcycle he had hitched a ride on.

Eyewitnesses said the two spoke for a few minutes before a heated argument broke out. The accused then pulled out a knife and attacked her multiple times, leaving her bleeding on the road.

Witnesses said that after the attack, several villagers caught and beat up the accused, leaving him injured and semi-conscious before the police arrived. He has since been admitted to the hospital under custody.

A knife and both their mobile phones were recovered from the spot. The accused was found unconscious nearby and has been taken into custody. Police said preliminary investigation indicates that Bhandarkar had stopped talking to the accused in recent days, which allegedly enraged him.

As news of the murder spread, hundreds of villagers and the victim's family members gathered outside Baihar police station, demanding swift justice. They sought Rs 1 crore compensation, a government job for one family member, the demolition of the accused's house, and a death penalty for him.

The situation grew tense as public anger swelled. Police have deployed additional forces to control the crowd. “The body has been sent for post-mortem. The accused has been detained and is being interrogated. Every angle of the case is being investigated,” police said.