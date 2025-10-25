On Camera, 2 Brothers Killed In Madhya Pradesh, Cops Suspect Land Dispute

A gruesome double murder caught on camera, showing two brothers being hacked to death with swords, axes, and sticks, has left the police in complete disarray, triggering outrage and panic across Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol.

The incident took place late on October 21 in Balbahara village under the Keshavhi police outpost. The attackers, led by Anurag Sharma, stormed into an auto parts shop where three brothers were sitting after lighting lamps for Diwali. According to eyewitness accounts, the attackers, around 10 men armed with swords, axes, and sticks, broke down the shop door and dragged the brothers out. They hit them with deadly weapons, smashing limbs and striking heads in a frenzy of rage.

The footage reportedly shows the attackers methodically breaking the victims' hands and legs, while others cheer and film the carnage.

One brother died on the spot. The other two were rushed to Shahdol Medical College, where the second died due to the injuries during treatment. The third, Satish, was later transferred to Bilaspur, where he is in critical condition.

The victims' family members allege that they repeatedly called police, but no help arrived for hours as the attackers continued their rampage. They have directly accused the outpost in charge, Ashish Jharia, of negligence and collusion.

On October 22, grieving relatives and villagers blocked the road, demanding strict action. The Collector and SP reached the scene, promising justice. Following the public outrage, the Keshavhi outpost in charge was line-attached, and the Budhar police station in charge was also removed late at night.

One of the victims, Rahul Tiwari, had recorded a short statement before his death, naming Anurag Sharma and his associates as the attackers and describing how the assault unfolded, the police said.

So far, eight accused, including Sharma, have been arrested. Police teams are still hunting for others who remain on the run.

Initial investigations suggest the murders were the result of an old land dispute between the brothers and the accused.