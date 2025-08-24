Man Beaten To Death By Wife's Father A Year After Wedding In Madhya Pradesh

A heart-wrenching case of alleged dishonour killing has surfaced from Madhya Pradesh. A young man, who had married for love against the wishes of his in-laws, was brutally assaulted by his wife's family and their supporters in Harsi village under the Belgarha police station limits. After battling for life for nearly a week, he died of his injuries in the hospital.

The victim, identified as Omprakash Batham, had married Shivani Jha, a resident of the same village, about a year ago. Since then, the couple had been living in Dabra, away from their families. On August 19, he returned to his native village with his wife, but his homecoming turned fatal.

According to the complaint, members of Ms Jha's family - her father, brother and other relatives - along with neighbours, attacked Batham with sticks. He was left grievously injured and was rushed to Jayarogya Hospital in Gwalior by his family. Despite days of treatment, Omprakash died six days later, unable to recover from the assault.

Police have registered a case of murder following his death. Initially, a case of assault was filed against four people on Shivani's complaint. The accused named are Dwarika Prasad Jha, Raju Jha, Uma Ojha and Sandeep Sharma. The police have intensified their search to arrest those involved.

Belgarha police station in-charge Ajay Singh confirmed that the young man was attacked with sticks and that his wife Shivani has demanded strict action against those responsible for her husband's death.