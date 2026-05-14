Women's Panel Takes Note Of Delhi Bus Gang Rape, Asks For Report In 7 Days

In a chilling incident that has once again raised serious questions over women's safety in the national capital, a 30-year-old woman allegedly was gang-raped inside a private sleeper bus in northwest Delhi while returning home from work.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the case, seeking a detailed Action Taken Report from Delhi Police within seven days.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said crimes of such nature against women are unacceptable and must be dealt with swiftly and strictly under the law.

“The National Commission for Women strongly condemns this incident. Crimes of such heinous nature against women are unacceptable and must be dealt with swiftly and sternly in accordance with the law,” the Commission said.

The Commission has sought comprehensive details in the ATR, including the FIR registered in the case, specific provisions invoked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the current status of the investigation, arrests made, and the custodial status of the accused. It has also asked for updates on medical and forensic examinations conducted on the survivor, along with evidence collected so far.

The NCW has also sought information on the survivor's medical and forensic examination, evidence collected so far, and support extended to the survivor and her family, including counselling, legal aid, protection, and rehabilitation assistance.

The Commission has further asked Delhi Police to clarify whether any action has been initiated against the bus operator or owner, whether the vehicle's credentials were verified, and whether it was operating lawfully.

In a broader directive, the NCW has also sought details of preventive measures being considered to improve women's safety in both public and private transport, particularly during late-night hours.

What Happened

A 30-year-old married woman, a mother of three and a factory worker residing in Pitampura, was allegedly gang-raped on the night of May 11, 2026, in northwest Delhi. While walking near the B-Block bus stand in Saraswati Vihar after alighting from an e-rickshaw around 11 PM, she approached a man standing at the entrance of a parked private sleeper bus to ask the time. According to her complaint, she was dragged inside the bus, where the driver and conductor sexually assaulted her.

The victim alleged that the two men gang-raped her inside the moving or stationary sleeper bus for nearly two hours. The bus, which had curtains on the windows, reportedly travelled several kilometres toward the Nangloi area before she was thrown out near Nangloi. She contacted the police immediately afterwards. She was taken for a medical examination at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, and her statement was recorded, leading to the registration of an FIR at Rani Bagh police station.

The Delhi Police arrested the bus driver (Umesh) and conductor (Ramendra). The Bihar-registered sleeper bus was seized for forensic examination, and CCTV footage from the route is under review. The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including gang rape provisions, and the accused have been sent to judicial custody. The incident has sparked widespread outrage over women's safety in the capital.