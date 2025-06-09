Woman Shares Frightening Experience Of Being Followed After Delhi Metro Ride: "Truly Felt Unsafe"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A woman's account of being stalked after a Delhi Metro ride has gone viral online. She reported being followed by two men after getting off the metro late at night. The woman felt threatened and sought help from a nearby police constable for safety.

A woman's harrowing account of being stalked after a late-night Delhi Metro ride has gone viral, sparking widespread concern and support. The woman shared her unsettling experience on Reddit, recounting how she was allegedly followed after boarding the metro around 10 pm from Rajiv Chowk station. She recounted that after stepping off the metro at her destination, she noticed two men walking closely behind her. Initially, she thought they might be heading in the same direction, but when she deliberately took a detour and crossed to the other side of the road, they continued to follow her.

"I don't usually post here, but I needed to get this off my chest. This happened a few days ago. I was returning home from work and took the Metro around 10 PM from Rajiv Chowk. As soon as I got off at my station (not naming it here for safety reasons), I noticed two guys constantly behind me. At first, I thought it was nothing, maybe the same direction. But I deliberately took a detour and even crossed to the other side of the road, they still followed," the woman posted on Reddit.

She quickened her pace, but the men matched her speed. Fortunately, she spotted a police constable near an auto stand and approached him, telling him she was being followed. The officer looked back, saw the men, and asked her to stand beside him, prompting the men to quickly turn around and leave.

The woman credited the officer's presence with preventing a potentially disastrous situation. She reflected on how many women might face similar situations without reporting them and emphasised the importance of trusting one's instincts and seeking help when feeling unsafe.

"This was the first time I truly felt unsafe in public, and I just wanted to say, please don't ignore these instincts. If something feels off, it probably is. Always trust your gut and don't hesitate to reach out for help," she added.

The woman's post resonated deeply with Reddit users, sparking widespread outrage and frustration over the persistent safety concerns women face in public spaces. The post also drew praise for the woman's courage in speaking out and trusting her instincts.

One user wrote, "Yes, don't hesitate to reach out. Even if the police are not around. You can always seek help from random strangers in such situations. Mostly, people around you would be willing to help if sought."

Another commented, "Every time I come across a post like this, a part of me loses hope in our society. It's heartbreaking and infuriating that so many women have to live with this constant fear, even during something as normal as commuting home from work. The fact that you had to second-guess your surroundings, take a detour, and eventually seek out a police constable just to feel safe is a damning reflection of the environment we've created. Thank you for sharing this. It takes a lot of courage to speak up, and I hope more people, especially men, read this and understand just how real and terrifying this is. We need to do better as a community. We need to speak up, hold each other accountable, and create a world where women don't have to walk in fear."

A third said, "Thank god he was there sister. I really hope that you never have to deal with such creeps ever again."