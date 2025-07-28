Bengaluru Women Share Video Of Being Followed And Chased By 3 Men: "Shaken, Traumatised"

Women's safety remains a pressing concern in India, where incidents of harassment and stalking are alarmingly common. Speaking of which, a disturbing video is going viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage and concern over women's safety. In the video, three women share a harrowing experience of being continuously followed and chased by three men near Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe. The women claim that the incident left them "shaken, scared and traumatised." The women also alleged that even the auto driver they were travelling with seemed uninterested in helping, despite their attempts to communicate with him.

In the video, one of the women recounts their terrifying experience, saying, "They are following us now. Early in the morning, we woke up and went to Rameshwaram Cafe. After that, we were walking in JP Nagar and realised some men were chasing us. Now, even after coming ahead of the cafe, they are still following us. First, they were following us on foot — just before our Rapido came, they pulled up and stopped their car right in front of us. The moment we got on the Rapido, they started chasing us in that same car. We tried to talk to the auto driver, but he didn't give a damn. It's creeping us out because they are still following us. I think we've finally lost them in traffic."

The video was shared on Instagram by @suha_hana88 with the caption that read, "3 creepy men, 3 traumatised girls."

Here's the video:

This incident has sparked yet another debate on women's safety and the need for greater support and protection. Some users asked the girls to file a police complaint, while others gave them safety tips.

One user wrote, "Girls in such situations, when it's time, try to stay in a populated area, take a circular path to see if they are still following. And don't go straight to ur home. You would not want them to know where u live. If you see them still following the go straight to the police station. You may or may not inform the nearest police, but in most cases you stopping at the police station will get rid of them. I am glad that all of you are safe now. Take care and be alert."

Another commented, "You should have taken their car number and complained at the police station. That would've been much safer and more helpful. I can feel it was a traumatising experience, so yeah — understandable. At least you're all safe."

A third said, "girl, please don't hesitate to disclose your vehicle registration number."