Man Rapes Woman, Shoots Video To Blackmail Her In Lucknow, Arrested: Cops

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman and blackmailing her using a video of the act, police said on Wednesday.

They said the accused has been identified as Mohd. Farhaz (27).

The woman filed a complaint at Sushant Golf City police station on July 7, alleging that last month, Farhaz offered her a cold drink laced with an intoxicant and then raped her. When the woman resisted, he threatened to kill her, police said.

She alleged that the accused recorded a video of the act and used it to blackmail her. He demanded money from the woman and threatened to upload the video on social media if she did not pay him, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Nipun Agarwal.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Farhaz was arrested on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the woman and the accused worked at a shopping mall here.



