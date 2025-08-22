Students Evacuated After Delhi's Dwarka School Receives Bomb Threat Via E-mail

Maxfort School in Delhi's Dwarka was evacuated on Friday morning after it received a bomb threat via e-mail, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call about the threat at 7.05 am. Police teams, bomb disposal squads and fire tenders are conducting searches inside the school in Dwarka's Sector 7.

"The building has been evacuated and thorough checking is underway to ensure the safety of the students," an official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)