Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Students Evacuated After Delhi's Dwarka School Receives Bomb Threat Via E-mail

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call about the threat at 7.05 am.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Students Evacuated After Delhi's Dwarka School Receives Bomb Threat Via E-mail
Police teams, bomb squads and fire tenders are conducting searches inside the school. (Representational)
  • Maxfort School in Delhi's Dwarka was evacuated after a bomb threat email was received
  • Delhi Fire Service received the bomb threat call at 7.05 am on Friday morning
  • Police, bomb disposal squads and fire tenders are searching the school premises
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
New Delhi:

Maxfort School in Delhi's Dwarka was evacuated on Friday morning after it received a bomb threat via e-mail, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call about the threat at 7.05 am. Police teams, bomb disposal squads and fire tenders are conducting searches inside the school in Dwarka's Sector 7.

"The building has been evacuated and thorough checking is underway to ensure the safety of the students," an official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Delhi Bomb Threat, Delhi, Delhi Bomb Hoax
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com