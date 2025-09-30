"I'll Teach Girls...": Uber Driver Threatens Delhi Woman Over Extra Fare Demand, Company Reacts

A Delhi man has alleged that his sister was threatened by an Uber bike driver during a fare dispute. Abhishek Pandey took to LinkedIn to share the incident, saying he booked the bike ride thinking it would be relatively safer. However, the driver demanded extra money beyond the app fare, leading to a heated argument.The driver allegedly threatened Pandey's sister, saying he didn't care about the consequences and would teach girls how to travel. The situation left her scared, and she stayed on call with her brother until she got another ride.

"The driver, Sandeep (UP82AU2854), not only demanded extra money above the app fare but also started abusing and threatening her when she refused. His exact words: “I don't care if my ID is deactivated, I'll teach girls how they should travel. She was alone, scared, and kept me on call until another driver came. Uber provided no emergency number, no quick support - nothing," Abhishek Pandey wrote in the post.

He also highlighted the potential dangers, such as a dead phone battery or being stranded in a remote area. He criticised ride-hailing companies for lax rules, inadequate background checks, and insufficient emergency support. He further urged the government to implement stricter regulations and demanded severe penalties for drivers who misbehave, including a permanent ban, legal action, and public blacklisting.

"Weak rules, zero accountability, no proper background checks. These platforms are putting women's lives at risk every single day. Girls should not have to plan their escape before booking a ride. Period," he added.

See the post here:

This incident has sparked outrage and concern among netizens, with many calling for stricter safety protocols for ride-hailing services. One user wrote, "It's really unfair when drivers take advantage of vulnerable situations, especially demanding extra money from women traveling alone at night. Instead of being understanding and helpful, some drivers exploit these circumstances for their own benefit. I experienced this myself once, and it's both frustrating and concerning from a safety perspective."

Another commented, "Very true and as a female i can connect with each word as i have been a regular Uber user for many years, travelling almost daily. Unfortunately, the quality of service has deteriorated drastically. Drivers are often rude, abusive and frequently misbehave, making me feel unsafe and frustrated."

Uber apologised for the incident, stating that the driver's behaviour was unacceptable. They assured that the matter had been escalated to a specialised team for review. "Hi Abhishek, we are deeply sorry to hear this happened and hope your sister is okay. Rider safety is our top priority and we have escalated this incident to a specialised team for further review and investigation," their reply read.