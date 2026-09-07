Indian Family Visits Neem Karoli Baba's US Ashram, Calls It A Blessed Experience

Some films arrive with huge stars and massive promotions, while others quietly reach audiences and slowly win attention. Hanuman Ansh is one such film. Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the movie is based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba.

His well known ashram in Kainchi Dham near Nainital attracts devotees from different parts of the world. But his spiritual connection also reaches the United States, where the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram and Hanuman Temple in New Mexico has become a place for devotees to seek his blessings.

An Indian family living in America visited the ashram and shared their experience. They said they felt blessed to have spent time at a place filled with positive energy.

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Sharing the video on Instagram, the family explained that the ashram has a long history. They mentioned that the Hanuman idol was brought to the temple in 1979.

Although they visited on a regular day, the temple was still crowded because of its popularity. They were able to get a peaceful darshan without being rushed when their turn came.

They were also allowed to touch the feet of Hanuman ji, which made the experience more meaningful for them. The priest helped them have darshan comfortably and asked them to take the prasad themselves.

The family also mentioned that visitors are allowed to take photos and videos inside the temple. After their visit, they said they felt blessed and happy with the experience. They also pointed out that Neem Karoli Baba's old ashram is located nearby.

According to the ashram's official website, the story of the Hanuman temple in New Mexico began after Neem Karoli Baba passed away in 1973. His American followers wanted a place where they could meet, pray, sing devotional songs and organise community meals.

In 1977, they decided to bring a Hanuman idol from India to America. A picture of Hanuman flying towards Lanka with Lord Ram's ring inspired the design. Indian sculptors then created a 1600 pound Hanuman idol, which was shipped from Mumbai to San Francisco in 1978.

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The devotees spent months deciding where to keep the idol before taking it to New Mexico. Hanuman was first kept on a trailer, then moved to a farm in Taos and placed inside a small barn. Over the years, the farm slowly developed into an ashram, which devotees continue to visit today.