Anupam Kher Offers Prayers At Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple In US: Why This Shrine Is Famous

Travelling to a new city often means discovering its culture, history and spiritual side along with its popular attractions. For many visitors, places of worship offer a chance to connect with the local community and traditions closely. During his visit to Houston, actor Anupam Kher took some time to seek blessings at the Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple. He also shared glimpses of his visit, giving fans a look at the revered shrine dedicated to the eight forms of Goddess Lakshmi.

In the post shared on Instagram, Anupam Kher was seen offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and performing puja at the shrine. He also accepted prasad from the priest. During his visit, the actor paid his respects at the 90-foot-tall Panchaloha Abhaya Hanuman Ji statue. The temple committee also honoured Kher by presenting him with a shawl.

The Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple, located in Sugar Land, Texas, is a spiritual sanctuary dedicated to Lord Lakshmi Narayana and the eight forms of Maha Lakshmi. Envisioned by His Holiness Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, it serves as a prominent cultural epicenter for Vedic heritage. The temple is globally renowned for hosting the Statue of Union, a magnificent 90-foot-tall monument of Lord Hanuman that stands as the tallest Hanuman statue in North America.

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It is the only shrine in the region to house all eight distinct forms of Maha Lakshmi (Ashta Lakshmi) alongside Lord Lakshmi Narayana under one roof. All rituals and daily pujas are strictly conducted following the ancient Sri Pancharatra Agama tradition of Vaishnavism.

Visitor Information and Timings

The Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple is open to visitors every day. From Monday to Friday, it remains open from 8 AM to 12 PM and again from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM. On Saturdays and Sundays, visitors can visit between 8 AM and 2 PM, and then from 4:30 PM to 8:30 PM.

Visitors are expected to follow a modest and traditional dress code in keeping with the sanctity of the place of worship. The shrine also has a canteen serving South Indian food and prasadam. The lemon rice and curd rice available on weekends are particularly popular among devotees.

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The temple also conducts community and educational programmes. These include Prajna, which offers Vedic learning for children, along with spiritual courses for adults.



