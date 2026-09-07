No Face ID? Apple's First Foldable iPhone Could Miss These Key iPhone 18 Pro Features

Apple's first foldable iPhone is shaping up to be one of the biggest additions to the company's smartphone lineup in years. The device is expected to debut at Apple's September 9 event alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, although Apple has yet to officially confirm its existence, name, specifications or price.

The foldable has been referred to as the iPhone Fold and iPhone Ultra in several reports and leaks. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has suggested that Apple is targeting a starting price of more than $2,000, putting the device firmly in the premium foldable category.

However, Apple may have to make several compromises to achieve the exceptionally thin design reportedly planned for the device. Here are some of the features the foldable could miss compared with the iPhone 18 Pro models.

No Face ID

One of the biggest changes could be the removal of Face ID. Reports suggest the foldable could measure around 4.5 mm thick when fully open, leaving limited room for the TrueDepth components required for Apple's facial-recognition system.

Instead, Apple is rumoured to bring back Touch ID, with the fingerprint sensor said to be embedded into the side-mounted power button instead of a traditional home button. It would be like the method used for Touch ID on some iPads.

That would be a big change for Apple's high-end iPhones, which have relied on Face ID for years.

No telephoto camera

The foldable could also fall short of the iPhone 18 Pro models in the camera department. Dummy units and leaks indicate that it may feature only two rear cameras: a 48-megapixel wide sensor and a 48-megapixel ultrawide sensor.

That would mean no dedicated telephoto lens, a compromise reportedly linked to the device's thin construction. The result could be a less versatile camera system than the one expected on Apple's Pro models.

A different display experience

Gurman says the foldable could feature a 5.5-inch outer display and a much larger 7.8-inch internal screen. The smaller display would be designed for everyday phone use, while unfolding the device would provide a more tablet-like experience for apps, video and multitasking.

Leaked dummy models suggest the unfolded device could have a relatively wide, compact shape rather than the taller aspect ratio seen on some competing foldables.

Apple is also reportedly working to minimise the visible crease. Gurman has said the company has come close to eliminating it, with a liquid-metal hinge expected to help maintain the design over years of repeated folding.

MagSafe reportedly stays

MagSafe had been another question mark because incorporating magnets into a foldable chassis adds complexity around the hinge and internal components. However, Gurman now expects Apple's magnetic charging system to make the cut.

He told Tom's Guide, "All indications that I've heard are that ‌MagSafe‌ is in for this foldable phone. They were able to get it into the iPhone Air, and I don't see why they wouldn't be able to get it into the foldable."

Unusual button placement

Early dummy models suggest that the volume controls could be positioned along the top edge of the device, closer to the right side. The left edge may be left largely free of physical buttons.

The unusual layout could be related to how Apple is arranging the internal components. A previous leak claimed that the motherboard would sit on the right side, potentially allowing Apple to avoid running cables across the folding display.

There is also speculation that the device could omit the Action Button, although that remains unconfirmed.

eSIM-only connectivity

The foldable is also expected to follow Apple's move toward eSIM-only devices. Gurman and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo have reportedly indicated that the iPhone Ultra could ship without a physical SIM card slot.

The device could also miss out on mmWave 5G if it uses Apple's in-house C2 modem, which is rumoured to lack support for the technology. US versions of the iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to continue using Qualcomm hardware because American carriers use mmWave bands.