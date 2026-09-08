"Era Is Over": Trump Threatens To Ban Canadian Plane Maker Bombardier Sales In US

President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to block US sales of Canadian plane manufacturer Bombardier, complaining of "unjust and unfair" bilateral trade provisions as he escalates a tariff war between the countries.

"No more selling Bombardier in the United States!" Trump posted in all caps on his Truth Social platform, adding that "Canada blocks our GREAT American Banks, and Companies" from doing business there.

"That Era is OVER! If they want our Market, they must build here, and stop treating America like a 'piggybank.'"

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