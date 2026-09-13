'Everything Will Work Out': Trump Says Houthis Have Asked US Not To Intervene

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that Yemen's Iran-allied Houthi fighters, who have seized a vital shipping corridor linking Europe and Asia, have asked Washington not to intervene.

The Houthis have taken control of Yemen's entire Red Sea coast after capturing three strategic islands in a lightning offensive.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, has relied on the area ever since Iran's Hormuz blockade choked off its shipments via the Gulf.

"The Houthis called us and they don't want to fight with us," Trump told reporters on a visit to Dublin, Ireland.

"They don't want us to go after them."

"He added that "everything's gonna work out fine and dandy," in the region.

Trump also mentioned having spoken to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whom he described as a "friend".

According to US outlet Axios, bin Salman called Trump twice on Thursday to request US strikes on the Houthis, but the American president declined.

The Houthis also targeted Saudi Arabian oil facilities this week with a massive drone and missile attack.

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