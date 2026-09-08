Nora Fatehi Faces Rs 3 Crore Defamation Suit Over "Toy", "Lego Airplane" Remarks

Nora Fatehi has landed in legal trouble after aviation company Dunes Aviation filed a Rs 3 crore civil defamation suit against the actor at a Gandhinagar court. The company has taken legal action over Nora's comments on social media about one of its chartered aircraft. She had posted videos after travelling on the aircraft last year. According to the company, Nora's comments have caused reputational harm to them and affected its business.

It all began in December last year when Nora travelled from Mumbai to Jaipur aboard a Cessna Citation CJ2 operated by Dunes Aviation. The actor reportedly recorded videos inside the aircraft during the journey and later shared them on her Instagram account. She referred to the aircraft as a “miniature”, a “toy” and a “Lego airplane”.

The company has objected to these descriptions. It has further alleged that Nora's comments had a wider impact because of her substantial social media following. With more than 4.6 crore followers on Instagram, the company claimed that her remarks were amplified online.

Dunes Aviation has claimed that it witnessed a 15-20 per cent decline in bookings following the actor's remarks, along with an increase in cancellations.

The company has also sought to establish that the aircraft in question was neither unsuitable nor unsafe for the journey. Dunes Aviation said the Cessna Citation CJ2 was a standard aircraft appropriately sized for the Mumbai-Jaipur trip, and maintained that it was fully certified by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and airworthy. The aircraft was also being operated lawfully under a valid Non-Scheduled Operator's Permit (NSOP).

Dunes Aviation has accused Nora Fatehi of making “derogatory and reckless” remarks about the aircraft. The company described her statements as “reckless, irresponsible, and made without any technical knowledge, verification or factual basis.” It further alleged that the comments caused “serious reputational damage, loss of goodwill and adverse commercial impact” to the company.

The matter will be heard before senior civil judge R Agarwal on September 25.

Apart from seeking Rs 3 crore in damages, the aviation company has asked the court to direct the removal of the posts and any other online content containing the alleged remarks or references to the aircraft. It has also sought a public clarification from the actor.

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