Krystle D'Souza's Rich Blue Gown Brings Glamour To <i>The Traitors 2</i> Reunion

After weeks of secrets, alliances, betrayals and some seriously unpredictable twists, The Traitors India Season 2 has finally wrapped up. The season ended with Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana winning the show. Krystle's journey was especially interesting because she managed to stay under the radar while playing the game as a Traitor from day 1.

And just when the season seemed done, the reunion brought the cast back together. The reunion episode, hosted by Karan Johar, gave everyone a chance to revisit the season's biggest moments, old tensions and controversies. But before the reunion could get into all the gossip, Krystle was already making a style statement.

For the reunion, the actor picked a custom look by Gavin Miguel, and it was all about rich blue, sparkle and a very fitted silhouette. The royal blue colour immediately caught everyone's eye. The outfit had a glamorous party feel, but it did not go overboard with extra elements. The detailing did most of the work.

The top was a fitted, corset-style piece with a sheer mesh neckline. The transparent panel ran across the chest and gave the outfit a lighter feel while keeping the overall look structured. The gown was covered in intricate blue beadwork and sequins.

There were raised, feather-like motifs across the bust. The detailing almost looked like blue feathers or leaves placed over the bodice. The beadwork also created strong vertical lines through the body.

Another key detail was the cut-out at the waist. Instead of a simple crop-top and skirt combination, the outfit had slim blue straps wrapping around the waist. They crossed over and sat neatly around her midriff. The small amount of skin showing between the top and skirt added a modern edge to what is otherwise a very glamorous evening look.

The skirt continued the same blue embellished story. It was long, fitted and fell all the way to the floor.

Krystle kept the jewellery equally glam. She wore sparkling earrings, with multiple delicate elements visible around her ears. She also added statement rings and stacked bracelets. A large cocktail-style ring added a little extra sparkle around her hand.

Her makeup was polished and softly sculpted. The eyes were the main focus. Krystle had a defined smoky eye with dark liner and full lashes, while the brows were neatly shaped and strongly defined. The skin had a warm, glowing finish, with soft contouring around the cheeks and a subtle highlight catching the light. The lips were kept in a muted nude-brown shade.

For hair, Krystle went for a sleek, pulled-back style with a sharp centre part.

After spending the season playing a game where keeping things under wraps was the whole point, Krystle's reunion look did the opposite. It put the details front and centre

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Wears Rs 48,000 Outfit For Maternity Shoot With Ranveer Singh And Daughter Dua