Crazy Viral: Triptii Dimri, AP Dhillon Attend iPhone 18 Event, Meet Apple CEO John Ternus

Actor Triptii Dimri and singer AP Dhillon were among the Indian celebrities who attended Apple's latest iPhone launch event in California.

What's Happening

The two stars got an early look at the newly unveiled iPhone 18 Pro models and were also seen interacting with Apple CEO John Ternus.

The event took place at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino.

Apple unveiled its latest iPhone range, including the iPhone 18 Pro models and the iPhone 18 Duo, during the much-anticipated event.

After the launch, Ternus was photographed with Triptii and AP Dhillon as he showed them the new devices.

Triptii opted for a red blazer paired with a matching top and denim for the occasion. AP Dhillon, meanwhile, attended the event in a grey jacket.

Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, "A memorable evening at Apple Park, from experiencing the keynote in person to witnessing a new chapter unfold for @apple. A special one with #JohnTernus stepping into this new chapter. Thank you for having us @apple team, it was a wonderful experience. Here's to what's ahead."

Triptii Dimri And AP Dhillon's Work Front

Triptii, who has been making headlines with her growing presence in Bollywood, has several projects in the pipeline.

She will next be seen in filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, which stars Prabhas in the lead role.

AP Dhillon, meanwhile, released his latest track, Thinking Of You, in February this year.